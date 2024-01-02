New Year's TV sales from Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart - $800 off 4K and OLED TVs

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,799 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $300 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.