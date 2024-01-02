New Year's TV sales from Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart - $800 off 4K and OLED TVs
Score Clearance prices on last year's best-selling TVs
New year, new TV! Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering massive New Year's TV sales with impressive discounts on a range of 4K and OLED displays. I've scoured the sites to bring you today's ten best deals below from brands like Samsung, LG, Insignia, and TCL.
New Year's TV sales are a fantastic opportunity to score a clearance price on some of last year's best-rated TVs. Retailers are offering their best discounts yet on older model displays to make room for new stock. Some highlights include Samsung's gorgeous 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,799, LG's 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $498 (was $648), and this Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $189.99.
Keep in mind that many of today's New Year's TV deals include record-low prices that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you know you're grabbing a fantastic bargain.
New Year's TV sales - today's 10 best deals
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,999 now $2,144 at Walmart
Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a holiday favorite, and Walmart has the 2022 75-inch model on sale for $2,144. That's a whopping $855 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was
$648 now $498 at Walmart
This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,899.99 now $1,449 at Amazon
The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
Price check: Walmart: $1,697
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon
You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was
$529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.
Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$2,099 now $1,799 at Best Buy
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $300 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon
This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was
$269.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
This is a fantastic price on a smaller-size display and the best deal we've ever seen for this specific model. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's TV deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
