LG's best budget OLED TV just dropped back to its record-low price

We still have the LG B4 listed as the best budget option in our guide to the best OLED TVs, so we're definitely going to call it out when it's on sale for its lowest-ever price. And that's what's happening right now, as you can get the LG B4 55-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,099.99).

While it might have competition in meatier categories like best display and sound, it's hard to beat for the price-to-value ratio, especially for first-time OLED TV owners. You'd be hard-pressed to find a top-rated OLED TV for under $1,000, let alone $800. Whether you're upgrading for the Super Bowl or pairing it with a games console, this is an excellent option.

Today's best budget LG OLED TV deal

LG B4 55-inch OLED TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is the best budget OLED TV for movies and gaming. It features over 8 million self-lit pixels that maximize picture quality and contrast, so you can enjoy the colors and details to the fullest. Its gaming features include a 120Hz refresh rate with support for cloud-based, console-free gaming, and four HDMI 2.1 input ports that could work with multiple platforms. The Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode also makes it possible to elevate select movies for watching as directors intended.

We highlighted the anti-reflection screen, great gaming features, and new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in our LG B4 review. As an OLED TV, it controls over 8 million self-lit pixels that result in rich, accurate colors with 100% color volume and fidelity. Its α8 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro also adjusts itself based on the ideal setting for the type of content you're watching.

Its great gaming features include support for cloud gaming, so you can play popular games without a console, and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports for gamers who do have consoles they want to plug in at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode also allows movie buffs to enjoy films as directors intended without the pizzazz of post-production or unnecessary special effects. In short, it's a win-win for movies and games.

Besides the LG B4, I'd recommend browsing our best LG TVs to see how other models compare to this one, though most won't be able to beat it in terms of value for money. You can also browse through even more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals.