Is this a mistake? LG's C4 OLED TV has a staggering $1,300 discount for Prime Day

The LG C4 OLED is one of the best TVs of 2024, and Amazon just slashed the price by offering a staggering $1,300 discount on Prime Day. The retailer has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,396.99 (originally $2,699.99), which is only a record-low price but an incredible deal for a brand-new OLED TV.

It's such a fantastic Prime Day deal that it almost feels like Amazon made a mistake, and I can't imagine this price will drop further anytime soon, including Black Friday.

The LG C4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised and is ranked in our best TV guide. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

The best Prime Day TV deal: LG's C4 OLED

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

Thanks to Prime Day, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

To highlight just how good this deal is, I wrote about the 2023 LG C3 OLED TV earlier in the day and was extremely impressed with the price of the 65-inch model, for $1,296.99. The Prime Day deal on the C4 is only $100 more and includes updates such as improved picture quality, a sturdy design, and impressive gaming features.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $279.99. The Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense U7N 55-inch mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $547.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is an excellent all-around TV for the money, and this Prime Day deal makes it an even more incredible value. Amazon’s $547.99 deal cuts more than $200 off the 55-inch U7N’s $599.99 price, dropping it to a record-low. In our Hisense U7N review, we praised it for its strong picture performance and good array of gaming features, including 4K 144Hz support. This is one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve spotted, so grab it while you can.

LG 55-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and Amazon's Prime Day sale has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,498 at Amazon

Sony's all-new 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV dropped to its lowest price ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day TV deal is LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,200 saving and a new record-low price. The highly-rated OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. This is such an incredible deal that I can't imagine that the price will drop further, even on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $597.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year.

Sony Bravia 3 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $948 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays – and this one is designed with a lot of PlayStation 5 features in mind. So, at this record-low price, it's a good option if you want a big-screen TV for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR

