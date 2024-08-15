I review TVs for a living – these 5 Afterpay Day deals get my seal of approval

With the 2024 Afterpay Day sales in full swing, it's a perfect time to shop around for those big-ticket items that might usually be a little out of reach. That's especially true for TVs. Aside from Black Friday, Afterpay Day can present itself as a prime opportunity to snap up a brand new telly for your main room or bedroom.

I review TVs as part of my role on TechRadar and have gone eyes-on with a number of screens recently – many of which have a strong claim to be among the best TVs. Fortunately, many of those very models have received discounts for Afterpay Day.

Don't go expecting huge discounts stretching into their thousands. Most of the deals below are on TVs released on this year, but they're still significant enough to deem them worthy of a spot in this round-up.

Whether you're looking for a shiny new OLED for movies or a super bright Mini-LED screen to combat sunlight, there's something for everyone below.

LG C4 OLED TV (65-inch) | AU$4,299 AU$3,180 at Appliance Central (save AU$1,119) I'm a big fan of traditional OLED, and the LG C4 is one of the finest examples of the technology you can buy. I often keep a close eye on prices of the C4, and this deal at Appliance Central is one of the best I've seen in a while. It's bigger brother, the G4, is going to be more technically adept, but the C4 is still a sensational TV that serves up great brightness and continues LG's penchant for complete gaming support. This deal is on the 65-inch model, but the beauty of the C4 is that it comes in a variety of sizes. The 55-inch model can be yours for just AU$2,380 from the same retailer.

Sony Bravia 9 Mini-Led TV (75-inch) | AU$6.995 AU$6,495 at The Good Guys (save AU$500) It's still most certainly a significant investment, and it only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, but everything else about the Sony Bravia 9 is sensational. One of the brightest TVs I've come across, which coupled with its anti-reflective screen makes it a boon for watching movies anytime. It has a great built-in sound system too, meaning you don't necessarily need to invest in a soundbar to get that all-important immersive action. Do note, the 75-inch model here is the smallest you can get in Australia. Other stores: Appliances Online | Bing Lee | Sony Australia

Samsung S95D (65-inch) | AU$4,995 AU$4,695 at The Good Guys eBay store (save AU$300) It has seen a bigger discount previously, but the Samsung S95D is such a special TV that any discount should be taken notice of. Combining all the benefits of OLED and the brightness capabilities of quantum dot technology, it's easily one of the best screens to be released in 2024. Its Glare Free OLED screen is also somewhat of a revelation, effectively banishing any and all reflections. Make sure to enter code AUGAUTO10 (or AUGAUTO12 for eBay Plus members) at checkout to get the full discount.

TCL C855 (65-inch) | AU$2,995 AU$1,755.60 at The Good Guys eBay store (save AU$1,239.40) The full TechRadar review of the TCL C855 is still in the works, but I have no doubt that it will be a terrific performer. I saw the previous C845 from 2023 and that was a stunning screen for the money. TCL has increased the number of dimming zones this time round (the exact number depends on the screen size) which should improve colour and contrast. This screen has also seen a number of price drops since its launch. It's original price is listed here, but it can frequently be picked up for around AU$2,295 before any discounts. When you enter code AUGAUT10 (or AUGAUTO12 for Plus members) you'll get yourself a shiny new TCL C855 for a low price of AU$1,755.60.

Hisense U8N (65-inch) | AU$2,699 AU$2,160 at Appliance Central (save AU$539) A true underdog of a screen, the Hisense U8N serves up powerful brightness and local dimming, resulting in an image that should have the 'higher-end' TVs shaking in their boots. Colours are strong and accurate too, and images have a remarkable depth. I also think its a bit of a looker, with minimal bezels and a central pedestal stand that can be easily hidden when paired with a soundbar – although, you don't necessarily need one as the U8N has a strong onboard speaker system.

