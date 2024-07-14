Get this stunning Samsung 65-inch QLED TV for $998 at Walmart
Save $500 on Samsung's incredible QLED 4K TV
Prime Day deals are not the only deals around at the moment. Walmart has joined the club with its own set of incredible promotions ahead of the big sale. One of the best at the moment is the Samsung Q80C 65-inch 4K QLED TV at Walmart for $998 (was $1499).
This amazing QLED TV quite simply provides some of the best picture quality for your buck and the $500 reduction brings the 4K TV to the lowest price we've ever seen so far. Other TVs in the same range are also reduced, including the Q70D and the Q80D, although you'll have to head over to the official Samsung Store for those particular deals.
Today's best Samsung Q80C 65-inch 4K QLED TV deal
Samsung Q80C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1499 now $998 at Walmart
The mid-range 65-inch Q80C delivers impressive picture quality for the price. Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K imaging engine is the brains behind such brilliant colour, contrast, brightness, and sharpness. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was one of Samsung's premium offerings. With 1/3 off the list price, this 4K QLED TV is a bargain waiting to be snapped up.
Not everyone can afford the flagship model but at the same time, not everyone is satisfied with budget options, either. This Samsung TV occupies that middle ground, providing great quality while lacking some of the more premium features. Despite that, we were thrilled to give it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Samsung Q80C review. "Its Quantum Dot colours and excellent light control allow the Q80C to deliver a mid-range masterclass in how to deliver maximum picture quality for your buck."
Turning to connections, as with all the best gaming TVs, its four HDMI ports handle almost all of the latest console and PC gaming features, including 4K 120Hz, variable refresh rates, and automatic low latency mode switching. This is a fantastic option for gamers.
Other than the Q80C, we have also reviewed various QLEDs, Neo QLEDs, and 8K TVs in our best Samsung TVs of 2024 list. To help make an informed decision, we've put together our favourite TV's for all budgets including premium OLED sets, great-value bargains, and everything in-between.
