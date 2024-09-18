Get a free soundbar worth up to £999 with the excellent LG C4 or G4 OLED TV at Currys

What is better than enjoying your favourite shows, movies and games on a top-quality TV? How about those same shows, movies and games sounding absolutely awesome, too? Well now you can have both as you can now get a free soundbar with every LG C4 or G4 OLED purchased at Currys.

The LG C4 takes pride of place in our best TV guide as the most versatile display available today. The honour is because of its gaming capabilities, incredible picture quality, and intuitive smart TV platform. The LG C4 covers all the bases in a way that few TVs do. All this quality with a free soundbar on top is a fantastic deal indeed.

The included soundbar depends on the model and screen size you buy, including some solid entry-level 5.1 bars and more high-end options that support premium Dolby Atmos surround sound.

LG C4/G4 OLED TV: get a free soundbar with either TV at Currys

This is a great opportunity to bag one of our highest-rated LG OLED TVs and a free soundbar that'll give you the ultimate cinema experience. Considering these pieces of audio equipment often cost many hundreds of pounds, this is a great time to bag the complete package. The C4 and G4 OLED TVs are incredibly powerful, with excellent brightness, contrast and rich blacks, as well as enhancements from AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro features.

The LG C4 is one of the best TVs around. It's not been out for long and is the brand’s latest flagship mid-range OLED. You get great picture quality at all sizes but we especially love the 55-inch model as it's the ideal display size for most rooms and offers an excellent overall viewing experience for all content.

The C4 is perfectly designed for watching movies or playing games with its 144Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing sports and games are buttery smooth. In our LG C4 review, we loved how much brighter the images looked compared to previous LG models. It’s sure to be one of the best OLED TVs around for a long time.

Meanwhile, the G4 sets itself apart in that it not only provides an ultra slim profile but also looks great from every angle. The self-lit OLED display results in a contrast that is perfectly balanced with 100% colour accuracy and sharp 4K detail. It also boasts great upscaling technology so older TV shows and movies are given a new lease of life. It's a more premium option compared to the C4 and we found it pushes OLED tech to the limit in our LG G4 review.

Either way, know you'll be bagging one of the best TVs available if you go for this limited-time free soundbar bundle deal at Currys.

