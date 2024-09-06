Get a 65-inch QLED TV for just under $600 with this epic deal at Best Buy

Want a decently-sized high-end QLED TV for a fraction of the price? Right now, you can get the TCL 65" Q7 QLED Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $799.99).

While not as well-known as big brands like Samsung or LG, TCL has been producing high-quality electronics for years - including QLED TVs. It's a rare sight to see a QLED TV of this size for less than $600 so it's worth checking out today's deal at Best Buy if you don't want to spend the big bucks.

This deal also comes with free Apple TV for 3 months and a free 30-day subscription for Fubo. Only the 65-inch QLED is on sale, so you'll need to wait if you want a smaller or larger size.

Today's best TCL QLED Google Smart TV deal

TCL 65" Class Q7 Q-Class QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV dropped back to its lowest price yet after Labor Day. This is one of the most affordable options for a big-screen QLED TV that also supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also works as a dedicated gaming TV with its 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz VRR, and four HDMI ports.

The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV is a step up from the TCL Q7 4K TV that TechRadar reviewed, which was already an affordable TV with a respectable brightness. With QLED, it can better support lifelike images, brightness, and contrast than its non-QLED counterpart. The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness and dynamically adjusts color using its full array lighting. It also features Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG to help enhance picture quality.

The TCL Q7 4K TV also leans into the gaming angle with its Game Accelerator 240 technology, which supports a 240 variable refresh rate in addition to its 120 Hz refresh rate. That, plus the four HDMI ports, make it easy to adapt to a gaming setup.

TCL also appears in TechRadar's list of the best TVs, which cover a variety of budgets. OLED is also worth looking into, even though the best QLED TVs are catching up to OLED TVs.