Better than Black Friday - LG's C2 OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low price

If you think retailers are done releasing jaw-dropping deals, then think again. Walmart has dropped the stunning and best-selling LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV to $1,349. That's not only an unbelievable price for a high-end OLED display, but it's also a new record-low, beating the recent Black Friday deal by $50.



• Shop more TV deals at Walmart



The gorgeous display, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review and ranked at the top of last year's best TV list, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



During Black Friday, Walmart briefly dropped the 65-inch LG C2 down to $1,399 - which was a record-low price and one of the best TV deals you could find. Today's offer from Walmart slashes the price even further, beating the price at Amazon by $147. If you want to grab one of the best TV deals of the year, I highly recommend grabbing this limited offer from Walmart before it's too late.

Better than Black Friday - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,349 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Walmart has just dropped the 65-inch model to a stunning price of 1,349 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,496 | Best Buy: Sold out

More holiday sales

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals and shop more bargains in our Christmas sales roundup.