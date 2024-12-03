Who cares if Cyber Monday is over? All these new Garmin watches are still under $200

Looks like someone forgot to turn off the Black Friday Garmin Deals, as they're still super cheap even though it's Tuesday. The leftover Cyber Monday deals are surprisingly good this year, especially when it comes to the Black Friday Garmin deals that are sticking around.

Right now, at Walmart, you can pick up the Garmin Vivoactive 5, discounted from $299.99 down to just $189.99 at Walmart – the lowest-ever price left over from Cyber Monday.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is down from $249.99 to $199.99, an outstanding $50 discount at Amazon. This year, the Garmin Forerunner 165 and the Vivoactive 5 are new, making these discounts excellent value for up-to-date devices.

Both offer long battery life of up to 11 days, sophisticated health and fitness tracking tools such as the Body Battery recovery metric, and AMOLED screens. They're the perfect alternatives to Apple Watches for people with iPhones who want their smartwatches to last more than one day (no shade*).

*Alright, a little shade.

Today's best Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $189.99 at Walmart Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off at $189. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Finally! A deal on the newest cheap running watch from Garmin, the Forerunner 165. Get 20% off ($50) for a new lowest-ever price of $199, replete with 11 days of battery life, 25 activity tracking profiles, and more.

If you're looking for something even cheaper, the Garmin Forerunner 55 has been discounted from $199.99 to $149.99 at Amazon. This is often discounted to around $169, so it's not quite as excellent a deal as the two above, but it's still a fabulous running watch, albeit without some of the more up-to-date features, such as the brighter AMOLED screen.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Garmin's already-cheap Forerunner 55 just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $149.99, a massive 25% saving on its entry-level running watch. Get great activity-tracking features and up to two weeks of battery life.

I've tested all of the watches above, and they're all great. They frequently appear on our lists of the best Garmin watches. The Vivoactive is more of an Apple Watch SE equivalent, surpassing it in many respects, while the Forerunners are better suited to those looking to train for their first 10K, half-marathon, and even beyond.

I'd be happy with any of the deals scored above, so make sure you get them while they're hot if it's a Garmin you're after.

