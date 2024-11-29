We've been busy circling the best deals, and this mega Shark deal is worth biting for
Save £150 on one of the best cordless vacuums
The Black Friday deals continue coming hard and fast, and we're still snapping up those deals. We're super excited about this one, as you can now get the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum at Shark for £199.99 (was £349.99). The same deal is also available for 99 pence less at John Lewis for £199 (was £302.62).
Shark has bitten off a chunky £150 from our favorite vacuum for tackling pet hair, and there are plenty more vacuum deals to explore over in our expert's pick of the best Black Friday vacuum deals.
Today's best Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum deal
Sink your teeth into this great discount, with £150 off this powerful vacuum, with great suction, a wand that can bend forwards to help you clean under furniture, and a pivoting floorhead with headlamps to help you see dirt in dingy corners.
This vacuum scored an impressive four-and-a-half stars in our Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum review, impressing our tester with its suction, obstacle tackling, and flexibility.
We love a Shark here at TechRadar, with them making a regular appearance in our selection of the best vacuum cleaners. In fact, we're so fond of them that they have their own hub, making it super easy to check out the best Shark vacuum cleaners.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.