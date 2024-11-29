We've been busy circling the best deals, and this mega Shark deal is worth biting for

The Black Friday deals continue coming hard and fast, and we're still snapping up those deals. We're super excited about this one, as you can now get the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum at Shark for £199.99 (was £349.99). The same deal is also available for 99 pence less at John Lewis for £199 (was £302.62).

Shark has bitten off a chunky £150 from our favorite vacuum for tackling pet hair, and there are plenty more vacuum deals to explore over in our expert's pick of the best Black Friday vacuum deals.

Today's best Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum deal

This vacuum scored an impressive four-and-a-half stars in our Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum review, impressing our tester with its suction, obstacle tackling, and flexibility.

We love a Shark here at TechRadar, with them making a regular appearance in our selection of the best vacuum cleaners. In fact, we're so fond of them that they have their own hub, making it super easy to check out the best Shark vacuum cleaners.

Today's best Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ400UK deals No price information Check Amazon

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK