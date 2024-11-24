Want the best Black Friday tablet deal? Forget the iPad Air, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is a steal
Samsung's tablet gives you a lot more for less
Your first stop shopping Black Friday tablet deals is probably the Apple iPad, but don't sleep on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab tablets, especially this Galaxy Tab S9 FE, currently on sale for the lowest price ever. I reviewed the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, and I think most people would be happier with Samsung's tablet than even Apple's svelte iPad Air.
Both tablets are currently on sale for Black Friday. The iPad Air is available for $499 / £452 from Amazon, and that's a great savings knocking $100 / £140+ off the full retail price. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is also on sale at Amazon for only $299.99 / £374.17, which drops the price by $150 / £75. I'd pick the Galaxy Tab over Apple's M2-equipped iPad any day, and twice on Black Friday.
Sure, the iPad Air is powerful, but for what? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE (and the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus) have better software for actually getting things done, like working between two documents or browsing the web while on a video chat. Samsung even gives you the S Pen for free, while Apple charges extra for the Apple Pencil.
• Browse all Black Friday deals at Amazon
My favorite feature on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is its water resistant and durable design. It's not a thin as an Air, but you can get it wet - heck, you can even take it for a dip in the pool. It's IP68 water resistant, so it's better for the beach, and if it gets dirty you can rinse it in the sink. That's pretty amazing for a tablet.
These are the best prices I've seen on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus since they launched in 2023, and it's unclear if Samsung will offer a Galaxy Tab S10 FE as a replacement. If you need a serious tablet that is seriously tough, this is the one I'd buy.
Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deals in your area at the bottom of this page.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal in the US
Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE instead of an iPad Air and you'll have a tablet that is water resistant, ready for drawing and getting work done, and powerful enough to match all your needs. Samsung packs the Galaxy Tab full of software features that make it fun to use, and you get more screen, battery life, and an S Pen included, compared to Apple's tablet.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal in the UK
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus are excellent tablets with a winning design that makes them dust and water resistant, perfect if you plan on taking your tablet to get work done at the beach, or even in the bathtub. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is packed with features that make it easy to use many apps side-by-side, and it has battery life to last more than a day.
While the iPad Air uses Apple's powerful Apple M2 chip inside, the same processor you'll find in a Macbook Air laptop, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus have no trouble keeping up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This flagship platform was the brains behind the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and in my review it had no trouble running multiple apps, editing photos, and being getting things done.
I usually criticize Samsung's mobile software for being cluttered and overstuffed, but on the larger tablet screens it really works well and makes for a better interface than Apple's iPadOS. You can even connect a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to a separate monitor and keyboard and use Samsung's DeX, which turns the tablet interface into something more like a Chromebook.
Want more tablet deals? We're tracking all Black Friday tablet deals including all of the best Black Friday iPad deals, and if you need a new phone, check out our Black Friday phone deals page as well.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, starting more than 20 years ago at eTown.com. Phil has written for Engadget, The Verge, PC Mag, Digital Trends, Slashgear, TechRadar, AndroidCentral, and was Editor-in-Chief of the sadly-defunct infoSync. Phil holds an entirely useful M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University. He sang in numerous college a cappella groups.
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.