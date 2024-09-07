This RTX 4070 equipped gaming PC is great value thanks to a $700 discount

The best gaming PCs include top-tier CPUs and next-generation GPUs. Getting top-notch components will radically improve your gaming experience and it's worth paying a little extra to maximize enjoyment. When a deal comes along that makes it significantly cheaper to get your hands on these specs it's worth taking notice.

We've found a perfect deal and it's the iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop at Walmart for $1,399 (was $2,099.99). This is a super solid upper mid-range gaming desktop that is now more affordable than ever.

Today's best iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop deal

iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop: was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

A powerful and reasonably-priced gaming PC for next-generation gaming. The Y60 from iBUYPOWER packs an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for maximum performance. A 2TB SSD means you'll have plenty of storage space for your games, too. A $700 discount makes this a fantastic deal all around.

We love the iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop for a number of reasons. To begin with, it comes fully loaded with the highly regarded Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB graphics card. This has been specifically designed with ray tracing graphics in mind so if you play games that utilize this tech, then you'll be laughing.

Alongside that incredible GPU is the Intel Core i9 14900KF 3.6 GHz processor and 32GB DDR5 RGB 5600MHz. You'll have no problems running the latest games with plenty of space on the drive thanks to the 2TB SSD.

The deal also includes an RGB gaming keyboard and mouse to give you all the peripherals you need for PC gaming, although these likely aren't high-end accessories. It's usually the case that companies include some basic devices just so you can get gaming right out of the box.

