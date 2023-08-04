The payday wishlist – what we'd spend our money on this week (August 4)

Looking to treat yourself to a new tech purchase? Here's some inspiration from five of the best tech deals we've seen this week.

If you're after a new smartwatch, then we've got an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers that saves you $50 on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. You won't find the wearable cheaper anywhere else right now, but you need to place a preorder before it launches on August 11.

For those that missed it during Amazon Prime Day, there's also a chance to get the new Echo Dot smart speaker for its lowest price again. The offer is over at Best Buy, where you can find many more deals on various Amazon devices.

We've also got two of our best-reviewed tech products available for their cheapest prices yet. Definitely give them a look if you're in the market for a new TV or laptop.

Right then, let's get into it.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

TechRadar readers, we've bagged something great for you if you've got your eyes on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic: you can get an instant $50 discount on both smartwatches when you buy direct from Samsung. That drops the price to $249.99 and $349.99, respectively.

Not only can you save $50 on the latest Galaxy Watch, but Samsung also offers up to $250 off when you trade in and a free second Fabric Band with your order.

While there are other Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals available, Samsung's $50 discount is the only offer that gets you direct savings on the smartwatch and that doesn't involve credits or require trade-ins. Keep in mind, though, that you won't find this offer on Samsung's website; you must click through using our exclusive link below to get the $50 discount applied.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: pre-order and save $50 at Samsung

This exclusive pre-order deal from Samsung gets you a $50 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6. Just click our link, and the discount will be applied directly at checkout. On top of the $50 discount, which brings the Galaxy Watch 6 down to $249.99, you can receive a free second Fabric Band and up to $250 in credits with an eligible trade-in from Samsung. Keep in mind, you can't find this offer on the website; you must click through from this page to see the exclusive discount applied.

2. Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon launched the all-new Echo Pop earlier this year and then swiftly reduced the price by over 50% for Amazon Prime Day. Don't fret if you missed out on the cheap smart speaker, though, as it's available for the same low price this weekend at Best Buy.

In fact, there are many more Amazon device deals available in the 48-hour flash sale at Best Buy. These include other smart home products, Fire tablets, Kindles and Fire TV Sticks. Not all are as cheap as we saw over Prime Day, but many of them do come very close – and you don't need a special membership in order to buy these offers.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Our deals editor Mackenzie already owns the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question she throws at it, and tells her the weather forecast - all just by asking Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features she loves about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

3. MacBook Air M2

The back to school sales season is in full force and retailers have gone all-in with some terrific deals on Apple devices. This week's best one is the powerful MacBook Air M2 over at Best Buy for the lowest price we've ever seen.

You can get your hands on a high-quality laptop for under $1,000, which is a steal considering that, according to our Apple MacBook Air M2 review, it is one of the best laptops on the market. Thanks to the upgraded and powerful M2 chip inside it, you can use it for productivity tasks, creative projects, and even a little mid-range gaming.

This deal even makes the MacBook Air M2 more affordable and cheaper than the recommended price for the older M1 version, so there's no reason not to get this instead. So, if you've been looking for a fantastic discount for an equally great Apple laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now.

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable MacBook, Best Buy has slashed the price of the latest M2 MacBook Air down to $949 – the lowest price it's ever been. This 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M2 Chip that will blast through all of your computing needs, plus it includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life that's great for all-around use.

4. HP Chromebook 14

Sticking with the back to school sales, those in need of a new laptop but on a much smaller budget should check out this HP Chromebook 14.

It's a very basic device but is well-balanced to handle all of your school or college needs. We were very positive in our HP Chromebook 14 review, which praised the speedy and responsive performance, easy-to-use keyboard and trackpad, vivid display, and impressive all-day battery life.

Of course, there are many devices out there that offer a lot more power than this, but if it's just schoolwork, web browsing and a bit of media streaming you need it for then you won't find much better for the price.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

This basic budget HP Chromebook 14 is down to a terrific low price if you need a device for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It offers a 14-inch display, impressive battery life, and decent performance thanks to the Chrome OS – all for under $150. A bargain for students and those with basic needs.

5. LG C2 OLED TV

Oh, look at that, it's TechRadar shouting about the LG C2 OLED again. Well, sorry, but when our pick for the best TV falls to a new record-low price, we're going to tell you about it every time.

The LG C2 OLED TV is our best-rated TV thanks to its exceptional picture quality, sleek design and reasonable price. This 55-inch display packs LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design. All for under $1,200, which is incredible value for money for an all-around TV that excels at shows, movies, sports and gaming.