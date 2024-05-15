The latest LG TVs are 20% off right now - including the stunning new LG C4 OLED

As the official partner of the FA, LG has discounted all its TVs by up to 20% off just in time for a busy summer of sporting action. There’s also up to 50% off soundbars when you buy one at the same time.

LG makes some of the best TVs around with the LG C-Series in particular being some of our favourites. Only recently launched, the C4 is the brand’s latest flagship mid-range OLED. Right now, you can buy the 42-inch C4 for £1,199.99 (was £1,399.99) with discounts available on other sizes too. We’d recommend the 55-inch model at £1,419.99 (was £1,899.99) for the best value proposition that’s also a size that is perfect for your living room. There are many other LG TVs in the sale though, including the ultimate choice -- the LG G4 65-inch which is £2,639.99 (was £3,299.99).

Today’s best LG TV deal

LG C4 OLED 4K TV (55-inch): was £1,899.99 now £1,419.99 The latest mid-range OLED TV from LG, the LG C4 is a delight to use. It’s so new that we haven’t fully reviewed it yet but we were certainly impressed when we checked it out in person. It has the latest Alpha 9 AI processor, much improved brightness, and it also has support for AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro. It looks and sounds great.

Whichever size you go for, the LG C4 will look fantastic in your living room. It’s designed for watching movies or playing games with its 144Hz refresh rate ensuring you can watch fast-moving action without the experience being dampened by blurriness. In our LG C4 hands-on, we loved how significantly brighter images looked compared to previous LG models. It’s sure to be one of the best OLED TVs around for a long time to come with LG truly refining the formula here.

The only weakness here is that sound may not be as exceptional as the picture quality, but you can always add on a soundbar thanks to the offers LG is currently hosting. One such highlight is the LG USE6S Soundbar for £299 (was £499.99) with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for realistic spatial audio. Don’t forget that all of LG’s TVs are currently up to 20% off so it’s worth mixing and matching.

