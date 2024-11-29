The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is our new Best Kindle pick and it's already on sale for Black Friday

I wasn't sure we'd see great Black Friday Kindle deals since the latest 2024 batch of Amazon Kindle e-readers was only released in mid-October. Not only are most of the new Kindle devices on sale, but my favorite of the bunch and our new pick for the Best Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, got a great price cut that makes it a perfect holiday gift for the reader in your life.

I've seen all of the new Kindle tablets and I just reviewed the Paperwhite Signature Edition, and while it isn't a major improvement over previous Kindle tablets, it's a satisfying e-reader that manages to move faster than before, while getting a bit brighter and easier to read. I also loved the extra-long battery life, and the Paperwhite Signature remains durable enough to read at the beach or in the tub.

Why spring for the Signature Edition? You get twice the storage, 32GB inside, which is great if you also listen to audiobooks. My Audible library is just as long as my Kindle library, so I like having extra room. You also don't need to consider lockscreen ads on the Signature Edition, and I think it's nicer to see my book covers when my screen is locked.

• Browse all Black Friday deals at Amazon

The Signature Edition also has wireless charging, and Amazon offers some simple and elegant charging stands to prop your Kindle Paperwhite next to the bed and keep it charged. You can get 12 weeks of reading if you're a casual, half-hour a day reader, but if books are your hobby, you want to charge more often.

The only Kindle that I'd consider for reading is the Kindle Colorsoft, but unfortunately Amazon's new color Kindle isn't on sale for Black Friday. I'm sure it will get a discount eventually: every Amazon product gets a price cut in due time. Unless you must have color on your Kindle now, I'd wait until it drops in price.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 2024 deals in your area at the bottom of this page.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 2024 deals in the US

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was $199.99 now $154.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature is the pinnacle of Kindle performance with a faster interface and extra-long battery life. Our review loved the look of the new display, especially reading late at night, but really it's reading in the bathtub that makes the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition our mainstay. The Signature Edition model gives you more storage and wireless charging to keep you reading whenever the mood strikes.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 2024 deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was £189.99 now £154.99 at Amazon If you want the best new Kindle for a lower price, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024) is the one to buy. You get twice the storage, wireless charging, a screen that can automatically dim based on your surroundings, plus the great performance and amazing battery life of the Kindle Paperwhite. Frankly, the metallic paint finish is nice enough to go Signature Edition, but at this discounted price there are plenty of reasons to buy one.

If the Signature Edition is a bit too much, never fear, because every black and white Kindle is on sale right now. The base model Kindle Paperwhite is also a great Kindle with excellent performance thanks to the new processor inside.

The basic 6-inch Kindle is also on sale, or you can splurge on the Kindle Scribe from 2022. There's a newer Kindle Scribe coming next week, but the older model is still an excellent large-screen e-reader with great writing features for journaling and taking notes.

Want more Kindle and tablet deals? We're tracking the best Black Friday tablet deals and Black Friday Kindle deals through the end of the shopping holiday.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK