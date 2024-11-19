The Fitbit Charge 6 just fell to its lowest-ever price in the UK

Early Black Friday deals are starting to arrive thick and fast, and this new lowest-ever price on the Fitbit Charge 6 could be the perfect fitness deal if you to beat the rush. The best Black Friday Fitbit deals often include hefty US savings on all of its trackers, but UK discounts are often more modest, which makes this £40 saving (29% off) at Amazon all the more enticing.

Smashing the previous lowest-ever price of £109, this deal means you can now score the Charge 6 in any of its three colors for less than £100, which is definitely one of the best wearable deals we've seen so far.

The Fitbit Charge 6 also comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership worth nearly £50, what's not to like?

Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deals:

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99 at Amazon At just £99, the Fitbit Charge 6 is £40 (29%) off in this early Black Friday deal. Get a Bluetooth fitness tracker that can monitor your calories, activity, heart rate, sleep, and more. It's replete with seven days of battery life and great Google apps like Maps and Wallet.

While the Black Friday main event is still a couple of days away, this is absolutely one of the best deals we've seen so far, and given the low starting price of the Fitbit Charge 6, it's possible this won't be beaten during the main event.

In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we found a couple of flaws, but it's a great unobtrusive fitness tracker, and this hefty discount significantly increases its value and makes some of those weak spots much easier to overlook.

