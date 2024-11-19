The Fitbit Charge 6 just fell to its lowest-ever price in the UK
A massive 29% discount brings it down to just £99
Early Black Friday deals are starting to arrive thick and fast, and this new lowest-ever price on the Fitbit Charge 6 could be the perfect fitness deal if you to beat the rush. The best Black Friday Fitbit deals often include hefty US savings on all of its trackers, but UK discounts are often more modest, which makes this £40 saving (29% off) at Amazon all the more enticing.
Smashing the previous lowest-ever price of £109, this deal means you can now score the Charge 6 in any of its three colors for less than £100, which is definitely one of the best wearable deals we've seen so far.
The Fitbit Charge 6 also comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership worth nearly £50, what's not to like?
Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deals:
At just £99, the Fitbit Charge 6 is £40 (29%) off in this early Black Friday deal. Get a Bluetooth fitness tracker that can monitor your calories, activity, heart rate, sleep, and more. It's replete with seven days of battery life and great Google apps like Maps and Wallet.
While the Black Friday main event is still a couple of days away, this is absolutely one of the best deals we've seen so far, and given the low starting price of the Fitbit Charge 6, it's possible this won't be beaten during the main event.
In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we found a couple of flaws, but it's a great unobtrusive fitness tracker, and this hefty discount significantly increases its value and makes some of those weak spots much easier to overlook.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.