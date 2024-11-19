The Fitbit Charge 6 just fell to its lowest-ever price in the UK

Deals
By
published

A massive 29% discount brings it down to just £99

Fitbit charge six on a yellow background with the words lowest price
(Image credit: Future / Fitbit)

Early Black Friday deals are starting to arrive thick and fast, and this new lowest-ever price on the Fitbit Charge 6 could be the perfect fitness deal if you to beat the rush. The best Black Friday Fitbit deals often include hefty US savings on all of its trackers, but UK discounts are often more modest, which makes this £40 saving (29% off) at Amazon all the more enticing.

Smashing the previous lowest-ever price of £109, this deal means you can now score the Charge 6 in any of its three colors for less than £100, which is definitely one of the best wearable deals we've seen so far.

The Fitbit Charge 6 also comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership worth nearly £50, what's not to like?

Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deals:

Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99 at Amazon

At just £99, the Fitbit Charge 6 is £40 (29%) off in this early Black Friday deal. Get a Bluetooth fitness tracker that can monitor your calories, activity, heart rate, sleep, and more. It's replete with seven days of battery life and great Google apps like Maps and Wallet.

View Deal

While the Black Friday main event is still a couple of days away, this is absolutely one of the best deals we've seen so far, and given the low starting price of the Fitbit Charge 6, it's possible this won't be beaten during the main event.

In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we found a couple of flaws, but it's a great unobtrusive fitness tracker, and this hefty discount significantly increases its value and makes some of those weak spots much easier to overlook.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK

TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 