Save over $900 on this high-end Alienware gaming laptop in this stellar Black Friday deal

Dell's Black Friday discounts can save you hundreds of dollars on its gaming laptops and PCs, including the latest Alienware m18 laptop. Right now, the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $2,899.99 (was $3,799.99).

This steep price cut applies to the most expensive m18 build on sale with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also offers a whopping 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD, which far exceeds what you can get for budget and mid-range laptops under $1,800. Cheaper Alienware m18 builds like one with an Intel Core i7 14650HX and RTX 4060 are also on sale, though you should expect to get the level of quality you pay for.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deal

Dell Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $3,799.99 now $2,899.99 at Dell The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop is one of the most powerful gaming laptops in Dell's catalog. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i9 14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 along with 64 GB of RAM. Its 18-inch QHD+ display also supports a speedy 165Hz refresh rate that complements its heavy-duty processors. This laptop is by no means cheap, but it is powerful and futureproof enough that you won't need to worry about upgrading for a couple of years. The 2 TB of storage also means plenty of space for games and apps. That $900 is big savings, no matter the laptop.

TechRadar reviewed the original Alienware m18, which is now called the "R1" (like this one is called the R2). The R2 boasts the same strengths as its predecessor, just with a couple of upgrades like the 14th gen Intel Core replacing its CPU. In its Alienware m18 review, TechRadar highlighted it as the "king of laptop gaming performance" and praised its display, sound system, and software UI. For $900 off, the Alienware m18 R2 still offers a premium product in almost every way from its 18-inch QHD+ display to its heavy-duty processors.

