The brand new Alienware Area-51 has just got its first price cut - here's why I'm still hesitant to recommend it

Have you been eying up the new Alienware Area-51, waiting for a price cut? This stunning new gaming machine has just received its first-ever discount at the official Dell Store.

Right now, you can pick up an Area-51 with an RTX 5080 graphics card, Intel Ultra 9-285K chipset, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB SSD for just $4,649 (it was $5,049). That's a generous $400 off the brand's latest gaming PC, which features an absolutely stunning new case with non-proprietary parts.

If you're looking for a do-everything all-rounder for both productivity and gaming, then this could be a decent option. Not only do you get that future upgradability, but the Ultra 9-285K is a superb chipset in terms of productivity and power efficiency. With 64GB and 4TB, you're also getting some incredible headroom in terms of the other specs.

If you're strictly a gamer, however, then I think is a harder sell. Personally, I'd rather switch out the 64GB of RAM and 4TB SSD for something a little cheaper. The Ultra 9-285K isn't the best gaming chipset on the market either - which I'd expect if I was buying a gaming machine at this price point.

Alienware gaming PCs also have a really, really good track record when it comes to deals so I suspect that this one could be in store for an even bigger discount down the line. If you're patient, I'd be willing to bet that some of the cheaper configurations will also be on sale relatively soon, too.

