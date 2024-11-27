Forget the rest - these are the best Alienware Black Friday deals in Dell's 2024 sale

Black Friday is the perfect time to consider buying an Alienware gaming laptop or PC thanks to the official Dell Store's incredible deals this week. I've been tracking prices all year and today's discounts are easily the best for 2024.

That was expected, of course, but I've still gone and rounded up all of today's best Alienware deals in the big Dell Black Friday sale below. Most of today's are of high quality, in my opinion, but it's these seven deals in particular that offer the best bang for the buck if you're looking for a high-end gaming machine.

My list of recommended Alienware gaming laptop deals starts with this great value entry-level m16 R2 model for just $1,299 (was $1,699). While a little pricey for a laptop with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card, this machine also features one of the latest (and exceptionally powerful) Ultra 9 chipsets for a superbly rounded-out set of specs.

If you need something with more grunt, then the RTX 4070 version of this model for $1,599 (was $2,099) is even better value I'd say if your budget can stretch.

Turning to gaming desktops, today's recommended Black Friday deals include this dirt-cheap RTX 4060 Ti / Core i7-14700F Aurora R16 for $1,199 (was $1,599). When it comes to sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this machine right now if you're looking to get started.

Although, I'd also this RTX 4070 Ti config for $1,499 (was $2,049 ) is again the better buy if you can afford it. It's extremely rare to see a machine with this speedy card at this price point!

Today's best Alienware Black Friday deals

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you're on more of a budget, this entry-level Alienware m16 could be a good option for you thanks to a massive $400 price cut for Black Friday. I say entry-level, but this machine's combination of an Ultra 9 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card are enough to handle most games at high graphical settings if you're willing to play at 1080p resolution. For less demanding titles, you can easily use this machine's superb 240Hz 1600p display to its fullest.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This is the best deal on an Alienware gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale today. I've seen the RTX 4070 m16 model go for as little as $1,499 before but that was for the lower-end 16GB configuration. This model bumps that up to 32GB for $100 more, which isn't bad and still features the extremely powerful Ultra 9 chipset for outstanding performance right out the box. Overall, a great deal on a high-end machine. Note, this machine can also be found with an Ultra 7 chipset if you'd prefer to save $100.

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop: was $2,799 now $2,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4080

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB My choice for a high-end gaming laptop in the Alienware Black Friday sale? It's got to be this RTX 4080-equipped m18, which also features a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM right out the box. With such a respectable line-up of specs, this is one serious machine for gamers looking to future-proof their setup and play all the latest games at the highest possible graphical settings. Yes, this one is still absurdly pricey, but a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the wallet this week.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,549 now $1,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Easily the best "cheap" Alienware gaming PC currently available in the Dell Black Friday sale, this particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4060 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 - enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Here's the best mid-range gaming PC deal in the Dell Black Friday sale - and one of the best I've seen all year, in fact. This Alienware Aurora not only features a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7, but also an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at a price that's rarely seen at the moment. Overall, this is a great value buy right now - especially if you're looking to run games on a larger 1440p resolution display.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Another good option is this RTX 4070 configuration. Versus the listing above, you drop down to the non-TI variant of the RTX 4070 here but you'll instead get a massive 32GB of RAM and a 13th gen Intel Core i9 chipset. These are hefty specs at this price but you'll arguably have less headroom for an upgrade with this machine due to the graphics card. Still, this machine will give you better performance if you need a multi-tasking work station outside of gaming.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4080 Super

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.

