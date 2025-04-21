Save £150 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and get the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for free

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung UK for as low as £1,099 (was £1,249) plus a free pair of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. You also have the option to trade in for up to another £550 off.

The S25 Ultra comes with three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1 TB. All of them run on 12GB of RAM. The 256GB option is the cheapest at £1,099.00, but you can still get one of the others for £150 off. So, with the Galaxy Buds3 Pro and potential trade-in credit, you could save between £300 and £800 in value!

Today's best Samsung Galaxy phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,249 now $1,099 at Samsung UK The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, our best Samsung phone, is on sale for £150 on all configurations of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB with 12GB of RAM. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8 deftly handles intensive tasks from mobile gaming to Galaxy AI, helpful for acting as a virtual assistant or improving photo quality. It lasts about 30 hours on one charge with over 18 hours of screentime at the standard 60Hz refresh rate. You don't need to worry about the downtime for long, though, since it can fully charge to 5000 mAh battery with a 65W charger in just an hour. Like previous models, it comes with an S Pen--and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for a limited time! You can also get between £50 and £500 off with a trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is our best Samsung phone and generally considered one of the best phones in general. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we highlight its increased screen size, lengthy battery life, and new AI capabilities as the best reasons to buy.

The S25 Ultra boasts the largest screen we've had on an Ultra phone, but Samsung balances it with a titanium body that still feels light. As for the battery life, our reviewer reported about 30 hours of video playback and slightly over 18.5 hours for actual screen time on the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8 processor also ensures that processes, including gaming and AI, run super smooth. If you want an Android phone upgrade with a big, beautiful screen with the ability to handle a variety of intensive tasks, this is the one.

