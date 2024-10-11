Save on the best Samsung TVs, phones and laptops with up to £300 cashback at Currys

We're all familiar with retailers discounting individual products but every so often they choose to run a deal across all of their products. That is the case with Currys, where you can now claim up to £300 cashback when you buy certain TVs, phones, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and more. Plus, there's a 1 in 20 chance that you'll win triple the cashback value offered.

• See the full Samsung Cashback promotion at Currys

A couple of our picks from the range of Samsung products included in the promotion are the Galaxy S24 with £100 cashback and the 55-inch S90D OLED TV with £100 cashback. For, successful winners, this will triple to £300. This makes it an ideal time to upgrade some of your favourite tech or invest in that new gadget you've always wanted.

Today's best Samsung deals at Currys

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,199 at Currys

This fantastic 4K Samsung OLED TV is ideal for sports, gaming and watching your favourite movies – and is the latest version of the number one pick in our best TV guide. Claim £100 cashback on this TV, plus benefit from a 1 in 20 chance to treble it. You will also get over £340 worth of apps and subscriptions when you buy from Currys. Cash in on free offers from Apple TV Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Calm. You can redeem via the Samsung Promotion App on the TV.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £859 now £759 at Currys

Currys is delivering not only £100 cashback on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 (and a chance to treble it) but also a selection of other amazing freebies. These include an extra £75 on top of your trade-in value when you hand over any eligible handset. Additionally, you get £10 Galaxy Store Credit and a free Voxi SIM with 20GB data with all SIM-free purchases. This is a great time to get an excellent Android handset that we awarded four stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was £199 now £179 at Currys

The Galaxy Watch FE is one of the best budget smartwatches on the market at the moment. You can now claim £20 cashback and be in with a chance to triple it to £60. Plus, you can also claim a Withings Body Smart Scale when you buy this Samsung Galaxy smartwatch.

Samsung 65-inch Q60D QLED TV: was £1,199 now £849 at Currys

A £300 discount is impressive enough on this budget-friendly QLED TV, but you also get £50 cashback on top and be in with a chance to triple it to £150. Amazingly, if you buy this TV, you'll also get £75 off the Samsung C450 soundbar and £100 off the Samsung B750 soundbar so you can up your audio game, too. You can also get over £340 worth of apps & subscriptions with this TV by unlocking free offers from Apple TV Plus, Xbox Game Pass, Calm and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £1,499 now £1,149 at Currys

Save £300 and get £50 cashback when you buy one of Samsung's stylish and premium 2-in-1 laptops. If you claim, you'll also be in with a chance to triple that cashback to £150. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a great productivity device with its powerful Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. And with a slick 15.6-inch touchscreen it has added versatility should you need it for use-of-use or doodling.

You're guaranteed to get the initial cashback but if you want to be in with a chance of tripling the amount, then you'll need to claim from Samsung within 30 days. The deal will run through to October 22, 2024. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Before you hit the buy button, we also have buying guides for all the best Samsung phones, as well as the best smartwatches and the best TVs. We've done all the hard work of researching and reviewing various brands and products to give you informed opinions on what we think are the best tech products.