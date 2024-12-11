Movie lovers listen up: the Sonos Ace are back to their lowest price ever

Just in time for Christmas, the one-and-only pair of Sonos headphones is back to a record-low price following a $100 discount. So, if you're a fan of the brand's audio performance in the world of soundbars and want something just as high quality for watching movies, you can now get the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $349 (was $449).

The Sonos Ace is the company's first try at creating premium headphones. As a brand known for its soundbar and speaker quality, its knowledge about audio is something to trust. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Sonos Ace and, while we've seen this offer more than once in the past, this is likely the lowest they're going this year.

Today's best wireless headphones deal

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones excel in multiple aspects, but their best strength is their Dolby Atmos audio. It amplifies the experience of a home theater, even when you need to keep the sound to yourself. The lossless audio via USB-C and 30-hour battery life add to the convenience and quality, even if noise cancellation falls short of what competitors offer. As a plus, it offers hi-res wired and wired support and Sonos soundbar connectivity.

We highlighted these as a movie buff's best friend when we tested them for our Sonos Ace review, with our reviewer noting its handy Sonos soundbar connectivity. Plus, the Dolby Atmos support pushes it ahead of the competition and the hi-res wired and wired support makes them adaptable.

It might not beat Sony in terms of noise cancellation and they aren't good enough with music to match audiophile-level headphones, but the Sonos Ace has enough perks that movie lovers will likely find something to appreciate.

The Sonos Ace stands out as the best wireless headphones for movies. If you're looking for headphones that fill a different niche, also browse the best headphones and best wireless headphones for more options.