Less than $100! Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones just got a massive discount at Best Buy
Shokz OpenRun Pro are a superb pair of bone conduction headphones
Every year, Black Friday deals come around that can elevate your exercise and workouts, taking your fitness to the next level. If you're looking for a great pair of headphones to make running more enjoyable, then you can't go far wrong with the Shokz OpenRun Pro, now just $99 at Best Buy.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro are one of our top picks when it comes to the best bone conduction headphones on the market. This deal on the steel blue pair saves you a massive $60 on the original RRP of $159.99, securing you a set for less than $100.
Bone conduction headphones can often sound tinny, but the OpenRun Pro feature new bass transducers to deliver a much richer sound than any other pair we've tested. You also get all the other benefits of bone conduction: lightweight comfort, great battery life, and great awareness to your surroundings.
Today's best Shokz OpenRun Pro deal
This is a stunning price on Shokz's fantastic OpenRun Pro headphones. Get $60 off the usual price bringing them to a low of just $99.99, only available in one color, but it's one of the best.
If you're new to the world of bone conduction, it's a technology popular amongst runners, cyclists, and swimmers. It pipes audio to your ears by sending vibrations through your skull. That might sound a bit weird and gross, but it's very simple (and harmless), and the benefits are vast.
Bone conduction headphones are generally very light, comfortable, and secure. They also boast great battery life (these ones come with 10 hours), and most importantly they leave your ear canals free so you can stay in tune to your surroundings. That means that if you're out running or cycling, you can hear crystal clear audio and hazards like traffic, pedestrians, and more.
As an upgrade or a first-ever pair, you won't do much better than these OpenRun Pro headphones and their sub-$100 price.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.