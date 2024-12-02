It looks like the best Apple Watch SE deal we've ever seen during Cyber Monday has GONE, but you can still get the next best

Now the Cyber Monday deals are almost over, we're seeing some deals sell out in their entirety. Specifically, one Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal in particular on the 40mm Apple Watch SE, which was down to just $149, its lowest price ever. That's now gone.

However, if you were looking for a super-cheap Apple Watch SE, don't fret: there's another deal with the 40mm Apple Watch SE reduced from $249 down to $169 at Best Buy, its previous lowest price before Amazon made like Michael Caine and blew the bloody doors off.



Want a larger watch, or one with cellular connectivity? The 40mm GPS & cellular Apple Watch SE is down from $299 to $219 at Best Buy, while the larger 44mm cellular model is down from $329 to $249 at Amazon.

Check out the deals in full below.

Today's best Apple Watch SE deals

Why the fuss over the SE?

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy that's still supported with regular software updates, and does everything you'd expect an Apple Watch to do. All the third-party apps, notification and call functionalities, and seamless integration with your phone is present here, not to mention most of the health tracking tools you get on more expensive models.

As a result, we named it the best Apple Watch for most people. Coupled with its low price, you can expect the last few Cyber Monday deals to sell fast.

