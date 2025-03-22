ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from LG's excellent new OLED TV to our Assassin's Creed Shadow review

This week was full of major announcements. Google showcased the (potentially) iPhone 16e beating Google Pixel 9a, we reviewed Assassin's Creed Shadow and loved it, and Nvidia showcased an actual Star Wars droid in real life.

To catch up on all that and more you can scroll down to see the week's seven biggest tech news stories that you don't want to have missed.

1. The Google Pixel 9a broke cover

(Image credit: Google)

Google took the covers off the Pixel 9a this week, finally giving us an official look at its latest budget phone. At a quick glance, you’ll probably not notice a huge amount of difference from the Pixel 8a, but look closer, and there are some neat changes.

For starters, the phone’s design has changed with flatter sides and a larger display - which is also brighter - along with a rear camera setup that eschews the pill-shaped design of the Pixel 9 and goes for modules that sit flusher with the phone’s rear.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Google-designed Tensor G4 chip ready to power many Google Gemini activities and generative AI tools. There’s a bigger battery as well. This all comes at the same price as the Pixel 9a’s predecessor, but there’s a slight caveat in that Google has delayed the release of the phone until sometime in April due to a mystery “component quality issue”.

2. We found the droid we've been looking for

Jensen Huang Introduces Blue: NVIDIA & Disney Research’s AI Robot | GTC 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars’ droids just got one step closer to reality at Nvidia's GTC 2025 keynote as Blue joined Jenson Huang on stage to show off the company’s new Newton engine. The robot bounded onto the stage after attendees watched a simulated version of the droid digitally explore the surface of a sandy planet far, far away.

This virtual landscape is what Newton is all about. Rather than needing to actually build a robot and real environments with a wide range of surface designs and materials to train your robot, with Newton, you can instead construct everything digitally, run the simulation, and the AI will gradually learn how to navigate. Once you’ve trained the model virtually, you can upload that data to a real version of the robot, and like Neo training in The Matrix Blue, other bots instantly become experts.

During the keynote, Huang also showcased a bunch of new hardware for developing AI, more humanoid robots, and autonomous vehicle tech.

3. Pebble returned with two new smartwatches

(Image credit: Core Devices)

It’s a big week for retro gadget fans, as Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky’s new Core Devices company unveiled two new smartwatches running the now open-source Pebble OS. The Core 2 Duo is a low-power smartwatch with four buttons, some basic functionalities, an MIP black-and-white screen, and access to Pebble’s suite of 10,000 third-party apps.

The second watch, the Core Time 2, is an upgraded larger version with a color touchscreen and a heart rate monitor. Crucially, both watches last up to 30 days, an impressive 40 times the battery life of your average Apple Watch.

While both are limited runs, Migicovsky said he’ll “make more” if they do well. Available to pre-order now, both devices will be released in July.

4. We reviewed the LG C5 OLED TV

The LG C5 delivers bold, vibrant and dynamic colors, as shown on Disney's Elemental. (Image credit: Future)

We got our hands on one of 2025’s most anticipated TVs, the LG C5 OLED TV. The latest iteration in the ever-popular LG C-series, we spent a week with the C5, and spoiler alert; it’s fantastic.

Earning a full five out of five stars in our review, we loved the LG C5’s stunning picture quality, superb gaming performance, full suite of gaming features, and intuitive smart TV platform with some useful new AI tools. Even its built-in sound was solid!

To address the elephant in the room, no, it’s not that different from its predecessor, the LG C4, and while that’s around, the C5 looks overpriced. But, when the C4’s time is up, the C5 is a fantastic replacement and is already set to be one of the best TVs of 2025.

5. Deep Research went free to use

(Image credit: Google)

Deep Research is Google Gemini’s AI-powered research assistant. Rather than the usual search and response of the standard chatbot model, using Deep Research, Gemini puts together a full report on whatever you’ve asked it, including citations from sources that it analyzes.

It works best if you throw really meaty questions that need it to consult multiple sources, like “What percentage of dogs in the US are puppies?“, for example. It comes up with a plan for what research it’s going to undertake, which you can edit, and then produces its report. It can take a few minutes for Gemini to assemble a Deep Research report, but when it does, you get a document you can open in Google Docs that covers the subject conclusively.

Best of all, Deep Research is now free to all Gemini users.

6. Assassin's Creed came out from the Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is out now and is immediately one of our favorites in the entire series. Offering the best open-world role-playing game in that line of Creed games, Shadows gets an awful lot right and not wrong. And I should know, having spent more than 40 hours in the game now.

A major part of the game’s success is the implementation and execution of some of the best combat in the series. Both protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, offer distinct styles of combat and a unique range of weapons they can use - but each can engage in seriously fluid, chunky, and hard-hitting combat. Whether you’re slashing at enemies with small blades as Naoe, or smashing them about the place with a Kanobo as Yusuke, the combat is Shadows is superb.

Ubisoft Quebec has also rethought world exploration and discovery with Shadows and implemented a much more rewarding and satisfying method of doing so. Instead of viewpoints revealing a sea of known entities in the landscape for you, Shadows only gives you a few points of interest and locations - unmarked, so you have to go and find out what they are. What results is a method of exploring the world that feels rewarding to explore and pulls you on from location to location, landscape to landscape, and region to region.

And while the main story wanes a little, and the Hideout mode that offers cozy base builders a little something can be a drain, there’s just so much to do in Shadows’ Feudal Japan setting that I’m going to be spending dozens more hours in it collecting tea sets, painting wildlife, meditating, learning new combos, carrying out contracts, and assassinating baddies.

7. Lego and Pokémon broke the internet

(Image credit: Lego / Pokemon)

Lego and Pokémon broke the internet this week when everybody’s favorite plastic bricks announced a partnership with the world’s most valuable media franchise. For years, we’ve hoped for a Pikachu collaboration with Lego, and now our dreams look set to become a reality.

Coming in 2026, perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, you’ll be able to go on “a real LEGO® Pokémon™ adventure." While we don’t know what LEGO sets will be made available, the teaser trailer showcased Pikachu’s tail, so Pokémon’s mascot is almost a certainty.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see regular releases celebrating the extensive library of Pokémon; after all, there are now over 1,000 species dating back to 1996. With Generation 10 on the horizon and new Nintendo Switch video games set for release this year, it’s definitely an exciting time to be a Pokémon fan.