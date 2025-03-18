Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line

Lego has announced an official collaboration with Pokemon

Coming in 2026, you'll be able to "go on a real LEGO® Pokémon™ adventure."

The teaser includes a Lego Pikachu

Stop what you're doing! It finally happened, Lego and Pokemon have teamed up and we can expect electrifying sets starting in 2026.

Taking to social media, Lego and Pokemon both shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming collaboration which showcases Pikachu's tail made out of plastic bricks. On the official Lego website you'll find a promotional image with the words, "Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with LEGO® bricks before!"

That's all the official information there is for now, but that's enough to get the Lego fanatics and Pokemon fans amped up for next year. Pokemon fans have been hoping for a Lego crossover for years, but due to the company's license with Mega Bloks, there hasn't even been a hint that the dreams of millions could become a reality.

As a massive Pokemon fanatic myself (I even have a Pikachu tattoo), I've wanted a Lego Pikachu for as long as I can remember. So much so, that in 2020 I built my own custom life-sized Pikachu with over 5000 Lego bricks.

Now, hopefully, I'll be able to build an official Lego Pikachu to go alongside one of my favorite possessions, and I'm beyond excited.

Get ready to electrify your imagination in 2026 💛 ⚡️ #LEGO #Pokemon #LEGOPokemon pic.twitter.com/EaFoVetuvgMarch 18, 2025

Gotta Catch 'Em All

My unofficial Lego Pikachu (Image credit: Future)

The possibilities of Lego Pokemon are endless and I fully expect there to be 18+ adult sets similar to the newly announced Mario Kart set alongside playsets similar to those of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Official information reads, "Nothing is impossible with a couple of bricks, and next year you get the chance to go on a real LEGO® Pokémon™ adventure." That to me hints at a wide variety of sets, hopefully with many Pokemon to choose from.

With over 1000 Pokemon in the Pokedex nowadays, this could be the beginning of one of the most lucrative partnerships in Lego history, and I don't know how I'm going to manage to wait until 2026.