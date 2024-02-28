Nintendo says Pokemon Legends Z-A is set 'entirely' within Lumiose City

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokémon Legends Z-A is set 'entirely' within Lumiose City.

During the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents livestream on February 27, The Pokémon Company unveiled the next major game in the Pokémon series - Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The announcement was accompanied by a short cinematic trailer that teased the Kalos region’s Paris-inspired Lumiose City, where "an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.

Aside from a title name and a setting, we weren't provided with much more information than that; however, in a new post shared to X (formerly Twitter) today (February 28), the official Nintendo of America account has appeared to confirm that the game will take place, solely, in the city we see in the trailer.

According to Nintendo, Pokémon Legends Z-A will feature a new adventure "set entirely within Lumiose City."

This statement suggests that players won't be leaving Lumiose City in the game at any point, unlike other Pokémon titles - like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends Arceus - where you're able to explore the wilds outside of small towns and settlements.

We'll have to wait a bit longer for any official in-game footage that will show us what it's like inside this variation of Lumiose City, as Pokémon Legends Z-A is scheduled to release in 2025 for Nintendo Switch.

Alongside Pokémon Legends Z-A's announcement, The Pokémon Company also revealed the successor to Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokémon TCG Pocket.

The spin-off game will be coming to iOS and Android mobile devices in 2024 and will allow players to engage in one-on-one battles online, including "Quick Battles," trade cards digitally with other Trainers, and build their collection; with the promise of two Pokémon card packs to open per day, free of charge.

