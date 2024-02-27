Pokémon TCG Pocket announced, releasing on mobile in 2024

The Pokémon Company has announced the successor to Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokémon TCG Pocket, coming to mobile devices in 2024.

Pokémon TCG Pocket was announced during the Pokémon Presents livestream today (February 27), where the first trailer premiered, showcasing the ability to unwrap digital card packs and engage in one-on-one battles online, including a mode called "Quick Battles," which was developed with new "streamlined game rules" based on the TCG's existing battle system.

From the original developers of the Pokémon TCG, Creatures Inc, DeNA, and The Pokémon Company, TCG Pocket will be available on Apple iOS and Android mobile devices and will allow players to build their decks by collecting a series of cards, featuring brand-new character artwork.

Users will also be allowed to open two free packs per day and will even be able to trade duplicates with other players with a single swipe.

In addition, these "immersive cards" will allow players to take a deeper look at their cards by tapping on one, which will then zoom in to showcase the stunning artwork with animated elements.

President and CEO at Creatures Inc., Yuji Kitano, also appeared on the livestream to share his thoughts, saying, "With Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, we hope to bring you all a new way to enjoy Pokémon Trading Card Game, so we are hard at work developing digital cards."

"Since this game uses mobile devices rather than paper, we're challenging ourselves to express that care in new ways that are only possible digitally," Kitano adds, "Such as using the characteristics of the screen to show off brilliant colors and stylish effects.

Kitano says the game's immersive cards will give players the "experience of leaping into the world of the card illustration."

Alongside Pokémon TCG Pocket, The Pokemon Company also unveiled Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next game in the Pokémon Legends series, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

