ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech news stories from Google's Pixel 9 reveals to OpenAI's GPT 4-o concerns

This week Google wowed us with its Made by Google event, which introduced us to four Pixel phones including the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a new smartwatch, new earbuds, and (of course) plenty of Gemini AI updates to sink our teeth into.

We were also exposed to major VR headset leaks from Meta and Pico, and Apple's iPhone Air was rumored as a slim alternative to its usual smartphones.

To get up to speed on all of this, scroll down for a round-up of the week's biggest tech news, and we'll see you next weekend for another quickfire roundup.

7. Made by Google: Gemini AI got an upgrade

This week Google wowed the world with Gemini Live at its Made for Google event, where it launched gorgeous new Pixel 9 phones. The new AI-powered version of its digital assistant can now converse with you on complex topics, knows what’s in your calendar, and can tell you what Jane asked you a week ago in an email. It also has ten different voices for you to choose between, so you can start to have a much more personal relationship with your phone.

Other new AI features include manipulating your photos in Pixel Studio, so you can add things that weren’t there originally, like the sun, a tree, or even a spaceship. As if that’s not enough, Gemini can also do all your research for you now, producing a Google Doc with sources, references, and links. Homework will never be the same!

6. Made by Google: four new Pixel 9 phones were revealed

Google took a big design swing with its latest line of Pixel 9 phones. The camera arrays are still bold, but instead of bands, we get islands, and instead of curved backs, we get a look across the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL that has more in common with Apple’s iPhone design aesthetic than ever before.

Google upgraded the power across the line, moving from the Tensor G3 to G4 and adding a lot more RAM. They’re all joined by the completely redesigned foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s super thin and has a huge 8-inch flexible screen inside.

Of course, the big story of all these phones may be how they use all the new Gemini AI features like Add Me for photos and Gemini Live. We spent time with all these phones (and these cool AI features) and came away impressed, but we won’t know for sure if they’re a must-buy or must-upgrade until we review them all.

5. Made by Google: Pixel Watch 3 killed Fitbit smartwatches

To wearables, the new Pixel Watch 3 revealed at the Made By Google event is bigger and better than ever. A new 45mm model sits alongside the existing 41mm model, with a 40% larger screen that can reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness. Both watches pack advanced running metrics, Wear OS 5, all-new watch face complications, and Fitbit Premium's Readiness score, now free from its paywalled shackles.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news for Fitbit: its smartwatch ranges, Versa and Sense, have been axed. Fitbits are back to being slim, band-size trackers like the Luxe and Inspire, while the Google Pixel Watch will be the only smartwatch series sold by Google going forward. RIP.

4. Made by Google: Pixel Buds Pro 2 came out swinging

Alongside new Pixel phones – including the mouthful that is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – Google also dropped a new pair of earbuds, and we got the chance to go hands-on. The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 aims to roll with other high-end earbuds with active noise cancellation, long battery life, and a $229.99 / £219 / around AU$379 price.

However, the biggest chance might not be a more natural default playback or the ability to take to Gemini in your ears when connected to the right phone. It’s the fact that Google dramatically shrunk the size down from the first generation for an earbud that is way more cozy, sticks out from your ears less, and does a much better job delivering a passive seal. Oh, and they come in two really fun shades: Peony or Wintergreen.

We’re eager to spend more time with them and jam out to artists like Bruce Springsteen and Olivia Rodrigo, but for now, head over and read our full first impressions.

3. New Meta and Pico VR headsets were leaked

This week was a big one for VR headset leaks. We got a look at the “Final Design” of the all-but-confirmed Meta Quest 3S – a cheaper alternative to the Quest 3 that's a sort of Quest 2.5, which Meta itself has leaked the existence of twice – which looks bulkier than we want but could come with an all-new action button that is either programmable or serves as a way to quickly swap between VR and MR. We’ll probably find out more at Meta Connect on September 25 and 26.

Then there was the Pico 4S, with leaks suggesting it’s instead a high-end model – with the leaker saying in some regions it’ll be called the Pico 4 Ultra. If it’s real, it would be Pico’s answer to the Meta Quest 3, which would be exciting. The Pico 4 was a solid Meta Quest 2 rival, only let down by software; if the Pico 4S (assuming it’s real) can claw back points in this area, it could be the first true Quest 3 alternative (ignoring Meta’s other headsets) – especially since it has more RAM making it more powerful. We’ll just have to wait and see how the real thing shapes up when and if it’s announced officially.

This week, OpenAI revealed that it is observing users developing feelings for its ChatGPT bot. They are using language that you’d normally only use with friends or loved ones rather than a gadget. It’s also concerned that human-to-human interactions might be affected by users’ ability to interrupt the AI—something that’s rude in normal conversations.

Additionally, a new update for GPT 4-o was rolled out. However, because it doesn’t have a tentpole new feature to point to, OpenAI doesn’t know how to explain how the upgrade makes ChatGPT better—which could be an issue other AI makers run into in the future, too. How do you effectively quantify the usefulness of AI?

If not solved soon, these issues might be extra bad news for AI makers. Skeptics are pointing to these unintended negative side effects and AI's black box nature as reasons it needs to be more highly regulated. But we’ll have to wait and see if any government bodies take action or if AI development will stay in the wild west a little longer.

1. New iPhone Air rumors put us in a quandary

A lot of people will be thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 16 next month. But some new rumors this week may have derailed those plans – or at least thrown them up in the air, so to speak.

According to reliable Apple commentators, the company is planning to launch a new iPhone Air model next year, alongside the iPhone 17. This super-slim model will apparently sit somewhere between an iPhone 17 and 17 Pro in price and act like the MacBook Air of Apple’s phone lineup.

We don’t know about you, but that sounds like a good excuse to not splash upwards of $799 / £799 / AU$1,499 on a new phone this year…