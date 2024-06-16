Better than Black Friday: LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV is down to an all-time low

The LG C3 OLED TV just topped its record-low price with this incredible deal that we've spotted at Woot. For a limited time, you can get the 65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K Smart TV on sale for $1,347.99 (was $2,499.99) at Woot. That's a whopping $1,000+ discount and beats the Black Friday record-low.

The LG C3 is LG's mid-tier OLED TV between the B3 and G3, which means it has more features than the budget version but doesn't include the bells and whistles of its premium sibling. The C3's 65-inch model is nearly 50% off, more than $1,000 off, a stellar deal for even a year-old TV. Heck, we published our updated LG C3 OLED TV review just three months ago. Woot is an Amazon-owned company, so anyone who has an Amazon Prime account can take advantage of its shipping perks. At this time of writing, the deal expires on June 30 or until stock runs out.

LG C3 OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,347.99 at Woot

The 65-inch LG C3 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features, speedy 0.1ms response time, and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

In addition to the bright, vivid displays that OLED is known for, the LG C3 uses Dolby Vision to further enhance color and contrast and the Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound to further immerse audiences. It comes in many sizes, but the 65-inch one featured in the Woot deal especially stands out as a choice for a home theater or living room. As a plus, it integrates streaming subscriptions with its smart TV OS and gives access to 300 free LG Channels. Our reviewer also highlighted the gaming features like the 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for competitive games that need you to see every update in an instant. The LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer, and four HDMI 2.1 ports also add to the overall gamer-friendliness of the product.

Be sure to check out our list of best OLED TVs for alternatives that might also work for you. If you want to compare the best LG OLED TVs, we also have articles that go over the differences between LG C3 vs. LG B3 and LG C3 vs. LG G3. You can also compare LG C3 vs. LG C2, its predecessor.