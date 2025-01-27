Best Buy launches a surprise 48-hour sale – I've picked 9 amazing deals on MacBooks, TVs and PS5 games

It seems Best Buy got bored waiting for the next special shopping occasion and has just launched a surprise 48-hour flash sale. There may only be a few offers, but there are some excellent deals up for grabs, including some excellent low prices on MacBooks, laptops, tablets, headphones, appliances, and more.

• Shop the full Best Buy 48-hour sale

The one standout deal is this MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) for $1,399 (was $1,599) – that's a return to the record-low price for the brand-new upgraded model with 16GB of RAM. This premium Apple laptop is a serious performance powerhouse and one of the best laptops you can buy so definitely don't miss it while it's on offer.

There are also lots of strong TV deals at the retailer as we get closer to the Super Bowl on February 9. If you're looking for an upgrade, then this massive Insignia F50 75-inch LED 4K Fire TV is down to $429.99 (was $599.99). It's not the best TV out there, but the value for money is undeniable for a screen of this size, plus the picture quality is decent overall as it supports the high-end 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Check out all of my favorite hand-picked offers from the Best Buy 48-hour sale below. Just remember they all end at midnight on January 29 so there's not long to take advantage of these surprisingly strong discounts that rival the offers I saw over Black Friday.

Top deals from the Best Buy 48-hour sale

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is available for a record-low price at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M4 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

HP 15 Laptop: was $499.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a cheap but capable Windows laptop, this entry-level HP 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money at Best Buy. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Insignia F50 75-inch LED 4K Fire TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Here's a great low price for a big-screen 4K TV from budget brand Insignia. While it doesn't offer the greatest picture quality compared to premium QLED and OLED displays from the likes of Sony and LG, you can still expect a decent ultra-high resolution image for your everyday viewing. The main selling point is the fact you get a massive 75-inch screen for a very tempting price and it has easy access to all major streaming apps through the Fire TV interface.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 at Best Buy The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been $20 cheaper before but this is the next best price I've seen outside of Black Friday. It's the best and most powerful Apple Watch on the market thanks to Apple's S9 chip., with support for the latest WatchOS11 software. It has great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it, thanks to the phenomenal battery life and bright display.

EA College Football 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy What do I think about this deal on EA College Football 25? It's good! I'm sorry for that. In any case, with the season coming to an end, now's the time if you've been waiting to pick up the latest football sim from EA on PS5 or Xbox. It's been a long wait for a new College Football, so definitely one to get now if you want to set off on the Road to Glory once again.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Samsung Even though the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been discontinued in favor of the new S10 range, this is still one high-end tablet. It's packed with powerful features, such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the S8 models, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, and it's now available for its lowest price yet.

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy We rate these as some of the best bone conduction headphones for running and this is one of the biggest discounts yet. It's one not to miss if you want to try this unique technology that offers solid sound quality in a small and light design. It's only available in one color but this is one of the best deals since Black Friday.