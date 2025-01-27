Best Buy launches a surprise 48-hour sale – I've picked 9 amazing deals on MacBooks, TVs and PS5 games
Act fast as these offers expire at midnight on Jan 29
It seems Best Buy got bored waiting for the next special shopping occasion and has just launched a surprise 48-hour flash sale. There may only be a few offers, but there are some excellent deals up for grabs, including some excellent low prices on MacBooks, laptops, tablets, headphones, appliances, and more.
The one standout deal is this MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) for $1,399 (was $1,599) – that's a return to the record-low price for the brand-new upgraded model with 16GB of RAM. This premium Apple laptop is a serious performance powerhouse and one of the best laptops you can buy so definitely don't miss it while it's on offer.
There are also lots of strong TV deals at the retailer as we get closer to the Super Bowl on February 9. If you're looking for an upgrade, then this massive Insignia F50 75-inch LED 4K Fire TV is down to $429.99 (was $599.99). It's not the best TV out there, but the value for money is undeniable for a screen of this size, plus the picture quality is decent overall as it supports the high-end 4K Ultra HD resolution.
Check out all of my favorite hand-picked offers from the Best Buy 48-hour sale below. Just remember they all end at midnight on January 29 so there's not long to take advantage of these surprisingly strong discounts that rival the offers I saw over Black Friday.
Top deals from the Best Buy 48-hour sale
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is available for a record-low price at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M4 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a cheap but capable Windows laptop, this entry-level HP 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money at Best Buy. It features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Here's a great low price for a big-screen 4K TV from budget brand Insignia. While it doesn't offer the greatest picture quality compared to premium QLED and OLED displays from the likes of Sony and LG, you can still expect a decent ultra-high resolution image for your everyday viewing. The main selling point is the fact you get a massive 75-inch screen for a very tempting price and it has easy access to all major streaming apps through the Fire TV interface.
The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been $20 cheaper before but this is the next best price I've seen outside of Black Friday. It's the best and most powerful Apple Watch on the market thanks to Apple's S9 chip., with support for the latest WatchOS11 software. It has great chops for adventure, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it, thanks to the phenomenal battery life and bright display.
What do I think about this deal on EA College Football 25? It's good! I'm sorry for that. In any case, with the season coming to an end, now's the time if you've been waiting to pick up the latest football sim from EA on PS5 or Xbox. It's been a long wait for a new College Football, so definitely one to get now if you want to set off on the Road to Glory once again.
Even though the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been discontinued in favor of the new S10 range, this is still one high-end tablet. It's packed with powerful features, such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the S8 models, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, and it's now available for its lowest price yet.
We rate these as some of the best bone conduction headphones for running and this is one of the biggest discounts yet. It's one not to miss if you want to try this unique technology that offers solid sound quality in a small and light design. It's only available in one color but this is one of the best deals since Black Friday.
Here's a huge $440 discount on a powerful and advanced robot vacuum from big-name brand iRobot. We praised its ability to pick up dirt from carpet and hard floors, and its self-charging feature in our iRobot Roomba J7 Plus review plus the convenient self-emptying bin. It is a bit noisy and sometimes struggles with larger debris but this is a good overall option.
Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful model at Best Buy will let you try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer and functions are simple to set thanks to the touchscreen, while the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.
