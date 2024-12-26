Argos has a massive 20%-off Boxing Day Lego sale, and I'm about to spend all of my money on it
Goodbye, Christmas gift money, let's go Lego
Lego isn't just for Christmas, at least according to Argos' massive 20% off Boxing Day sale.
Right now, you can score savings on a wide range of sets, including desirable collaborations like the Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set. In addition to the 20% off voucher, this set is currently £30 off, dropping the overall price from £230 down to £160 when using code 'LEGO20' at checkout.
Some of the very best Lego sets available right now are included in the mega-sale, so it's worth checking out all of the deals to find the model you've been waiting for. Below, I've listed some of my top picks as a Lego fan (and ex-employee!).
Today's best Lego deals
The Mighty Bowser set is a popular one among Lego fans that is still at a great sale price on Boxing Day. For 2,807 pieces it's a great statement set with intricate details and a display stand to make it stand out even more.
A behemoth and immensely popular set, the Lego Hogwarts castle sees an immense £82 discount with Argos' discount code, netting you an enormous 6020 pieces, four minifigures of the Hogwarts house founders, and ample excellent easter eggs and franchise references.
This is one of my favorite grown-up sets from Lego, a framed artwork showing the Milky Way made from Lego. It uses 3091 pieces, most of which are small and fairly intricately placed, and even features an adorable little "You are here" signpost.
Another excellent art piece for adults, Hokusai's The Great Wave, is rendered beautifully in this Lego set and frame. It's on the simpler side with 1810 pieces, but that's well-suited for this beautiful piece of art, made 3D with the texture of the build.
Look at this distinguished gentleman and tell me he does not belong on your finest mantlepiece; I dare you. Perfect for cat lovers and animal enthusiasts alike, Lego's Tuxedo Cat set is made of 1710 bricks, and you can adjust the position of its head, paws, and tail, too. Toe beans not included.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.