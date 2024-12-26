Argos has a massive 20%-off Boxing Day Lego sale, and I'm about to spend all of my money on it

Lego isn't just for Christmas, at least according to Argos' massive 20% off Boxing Day sale.

Right now, you can score savings on a wide range of sets, including desirable collaborations like the Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set. In addition to the 20% off voucher, this set is currently £30 off, dropping the overall price from £230 down to £160 when using code 'LEGO20' at checkout.

Some of the very best Lego sets available right now are included in the mega-sale, so it's worth checking out all of the deals to find the model you've been waiting for. Below, I've listed some of my top picks as a Lego fan (and ex-employee!).

Today's best Lego deals

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was £230 now £160 at Argos The Mighty Bowser set is a popular one among Lego fans that is still at a great sale price on Boxing Day. For 2,807 pieces it's a great statement set with intricate details and a display stand to make it stand out even more.

Lego Hogwarts: was £410 now £328 at Argos A behemoth and immensely popular set, the Lego Hogwarts castle sees an immense £82 discount with Argos' discount code, netting you an enormous 6020 pieces, four minifigures of the Hogwarts house founders, and ample excellent easter eggs and franchise references.

Lego ART - Milky Way: was £170 now £136 at Argos This is one of my favorite grown-up sets from Lego, a framed artwork showing the Milky Way made from Lego. It uses 3091 pieces, most of which are small and fairly intricately placed, and even features an adorable little "You are here" signpost.