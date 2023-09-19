The recently-teased OnePlus Pad Go could take cheap Android tablets to a new level

OnePlus continues to branch out beyond smartphones as it has officially revealed its upcoming tablet: the OnePlus Pad Go.

Details are rather slim right now. Most of the device's specifications haven't been revealed yet. We do, however, know what it looks like. The company posted images of the OnePlus Pad Go on its official OnePlus India account on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). Looking at the pictures, the device looks nearly identical to the OnePlus Pad . There are some slight differences – most notably, the rear has a two-tone color scheme. The top 15 percent or so has a shiny, almost chrome-like quality to it. The rest has a matte finish making it look more flat by comparison. What’s more, the shade of green used on the Pad Go is noticeably lighter compared to the original model.

Presenting...#OnePlusPadGo #AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/9iaIow8zV7September 16, 2023 See more

Interestingly, the tagline of the tablet is “All Play, All Day”, possibly hinting at better battery life. If this is the case, it would be a welcomed and surprising upgrade. The battery longevity is, by far, the best aspect of the first tablet. The OnePlus Pad has about “12 hours of video playback”. It's possible that number could extend to 16 hours or more with fast charging to boot. Of course, this is simply speculation on our part.

High quality screen

What’s not speculative is the device will sport a 2.4K resolution display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. This tidbit comes from OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu who recently sat down with Digital Trends , spilling some of the device’s secrets. Liu refers to it as a “mid-tier entertainment tablet [offering] outstanding visual quality without breaking the bank.” So it's possible the new model will have lower-quality hardware compared to its older brother. In fact, we already see this happening if you compare the screens of the two.

As 9To5Google points out , the OnePlus Pad has a 2.8K (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) resolution panel, meaning the future gadget may have a slightly worse screen. 2.4K resolution is still pretty good. Also, Liu didn't reveal whether or not the Pad Go will have the same 144Hz refresh rate as the original OnePlus pad or if it'll will drop down to 120Hz.

OnePlus ecosystem

Liu does go on to mention some of the features the Pad Go will have.

The big one that caught our eye was Content Sync, giving users an easy way to transfer multimedia content from their OnePlus smartphone to their tablet. Additionally, “notification syncing and screen mirroring [will be] a part of the software toolkit”. The OnePlus Pad Go will even have the “ability to handle calls across devices.” Liu states all of these interconnecting functions are part of the company’s goal of establishing a “comprehensive OnePlus ecosystem.”

A launch date and price tag for the OnePlus Pad Go are currently unknown, although there are hints. Android Authority claims it received an email from the company stating the tablet will launch on October 6. For cost, we'll have to take a look at the OnePlus Pad which retails for $480/£449. The OnePlus Pad Go is expected to be cheaper.

While we have you, be sure to check TechRadar’s list of the best Android tablets for 2023.