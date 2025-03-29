The best value iPad is now down to a record-low price at Amazon UK
Discounted in the Spring Deal Days sale
Although the iPad A14 is not the latest Apple tablet, it's still one of the best iPads for most people, especially if you don't want to spend the money on the latest model. And thanks to a new Amazon deal, that couldn't be more true, as the Apple iPad A14 is down to £249 (was £279).
The Apple iPad A14 is a very capable tablet for the price, with a quality 10.9-inch display, solid overall performance and an acceptable 64GB of storage. If you'd prefer to upgrade to the 256GB version, that is also discounted to £379 from £449.
Today's best Apple iPad deal
if you're happy having the last-generation iPad rather than the latest, then this is the cheapest price it's ever been. It's still an excellent everyday slate, with a capable A14 chip, a gorgeous 10.9-inch display and 64GB of storage as standard for your essential files and applications. It's the best value iPad available right now.
Our iPad 10.9 review said it was perfect for 'fun-lovers and content-consumers" as well as those "looking to get some work done". That sounds like a great all-round tablet to me. Having matured from its Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, this is one of the highest quality and versatile tablets on the market at the moment.
The tablet runs the iPadOS 16 platform, which makes it ideally suited to multi-tasking or even an alternative to a full-on laptop. Amateur artists can also take advantage of the separately sold Apple Pencil, which enables creatives to create amazing images in the most natural way possible.
Head over to our best cheap iPad deals for all the current sales or if you're open to other manufacturers, then we have our best tablets guide instead.
