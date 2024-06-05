Act fast: The Apple Pencil 2 is back down to a record-low price of just $79 at Amazon

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day sales next month, there’s a fantastic discount for any iPad owners with creative plans. Currently, you can buy the Apple Pencil 2 at Amazon for $79 (was $129). That’s the lowest-ever price we’ve seen it reach.

It has hit that kind of price in the past with the last few months seeing it drop that low once in a while at Amazon. Previously, we only saw it drop to $79 during Black Friday in 2023. More frequent price drops could be because we’ve recently seen an Apple Pencil Pro be announced but for most people, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) will fulfil all their creative urges. It’s one of the better Apple Pencil deals in recent times.

Today’s best Apple Pencil 2 deal

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): was $129 now $79 at Amazon

Hitting a record low price again, the Apple Pencil 2 is unlikely to get lower than this. It’s the ideal tool for any iPad owner who wants to be able to more accurately sketch a design or write on their tablet without relying on their fingertips. It’s very lightweight and comfy in your hands, plus easy to recharge by attaching it to the side of your iPad magnetically. The same offer is also available at Best Buy.

We’ve spent a lot of time looking at the best Apple Pencil alternatives and you can’t really beat the Apple Pencil, especially not while it’s heavily discounted. A radical overhaul compared to the previous model, the Apple Pencil 2 is highly refined. It has a flat edge so it won’t fall off any surfaces with the ability to snap it magnetically to your iPad being a useful touch.

The Apple Pencil 2 also has gesture controls so you can easily switch tools while a button on the side also offers the same functionality. Just make sure that your iPad is compatible with it. You’ll need an iPad from 2018 or later so all the best iPads should suffice here, otherwise you’ll have to opt for the older Apple Pencil 1.

As you use the Apple Pencil 2, you get exceptional tilt and pressure sensitivity as well as imperceptible lag. I might lack drawing skills but I know good tech when I see it and have a graphic designer friend who swears by it, plus a keen amateur artist in the family who has been very impressed while they use the Apple Pencil 2.

It’s simple enough to sketch out a drawing but you can also use the Apple Pencil 2 to take notes, mark up documents or even simply enjoy some calming coloring.

We’d be surprised if the Apple Pencil 2 got lower during the 4th of July sales but that might be worth keeping an eye on if you’re also considering upgrading via one of the iPad deals out there. While you’re making your iPad work better for you, check out the Magic Keyboard deals going on to help you type more efficiently.