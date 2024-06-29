The last generation Apple iPad Pro falls to a record-low price in the 4th of July sales

Apple just dropped its biggest price cut on the 4th gen iPad Pro - right before 4th of July sales get underway. You can now get the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022) at Best Buy for $699.99 (was $799.99).

This might not seem like much of a discount compared to the dramatic drops we've seen in many of the latest Samsung tablet deals. However, this is actually the lowest price we've seen for the last generation iPad Pro following the recent launch of a new version of Apple's premium tablet.

Even though it's older, this iPad Pro is still a technologically advanced tablet that now costs $200 less than the latest model - or even $300 less if you opt for the version with less storage.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th generation): was $899.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Now that the latest iPad Pro is out, Apple's last-gen iPad Pro is on sale for a record-low price of $699.99. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge. At $100 less than the original price, it's a rare discount from Apple.

This 11-inch iPad Pro offers storage capacity between 128GB to 2TB and memory between 8GB and 16GB. The most affordable option costs $699.99 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory. That said, the cheapest build still touts the 4th gen iPad Pro's most impressive features.

In our iPad Pro 2022 review, we applauded its improved cameras, performance, battery life, and connectivity over the 2021 version. The iPad Pro 2022 features a liquid retina display that supports QHD resolution up to 2388 by 1668 pixels, just slightly less than the iPad Pro 2024. Plus, its M2 chip still shoots above many of its competitors in terms of efficiency and battery life.

Note: The price cut on the iPad Pro isn't the same as the iPad, which we wrote about in a separate article about why the price cut on the iPad 10.9 is not as good as it seems. However, you might want to compare the differences between the 2022 iPad Pro and 2024 iPad Pro before making a final decision.