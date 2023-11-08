Rare discount: iPad Pro 11 is 26% off – its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday

We've gotten used to seeing average discounts of about 10% to 15% on Apple's coveted devices, but when you see something from the Cupertino-based company getting a whopping 26% off, you sit up and pay attention.

This rare discount is on the Apple iPad Pro 11 from 2021, which is powered by the M1 chip. This particular configuration is the Wi-Fi model with a massive 2TB of onboard storage and it's down to AU$2,113 on Amazon. In other words, it's a saving of AU$736.

It's admittedly still a very expensive tablet but it can double up as a laptop if you get yourself a keyboard folio or pair it with a Bluetooth one, and that makes it a popular option. So if you've been eyeing this model, you'd best hurry before the deal or stocks disappear.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2021 | M1 / Wi-Fi / 2TB | AU$2,849 AU$2,113 on Amazon (save AU$736) It's the lowest price yet on the premium tablet that features a powerful M1 chip, all-day battery life and a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display. If you're a designer, professional, or simply someone with a bit of cash to spend this is a fantastic premium tablet to consider, especially if you want to also replace your laptop.

Despite being released in 2021, the Apple iPad Pro 11 remains the tablet of choice if you're looking for true near-laptop performance in an easy-to-use slate. With the much-lauded Apple M1 chip under the hood, you'll easily zip through design work, browsing and any intensive applications you can throw at this tablet, all while having enough battery life for all-day use.

As you'd expect, the iPad Pro 11 also has a gorgeous display – in this case, a Liquid Retina mini-LED IPS screen that's capable of excellent colour fidelity and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's not as good as the screen on the 12-inch iPad Pro, but then you're not paying as much either.

We consider the 11-inch iPad Pro the best iPad for productivity, although the power of the M2 chip would now be a better option... if you can afford it. Despite Apple debuting the M3 silicon family recently – which we expect to see in an iPad in the near future – the M1 remains competitively powerful, so you could justify the high price of this premium tablet by allowing it to be your laptop as well.

We don't usually see this kind of a discount even during Black Friday sales, so there's no guarantee this price will hang around long. If this offer and the product appeals to you, we'd recommend jumping on it right away.

