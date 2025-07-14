Last chance: save up to AU$200 off top Kindle ereaders before Prime Day ends
Hurry, Prime Day Kindle deals will end at midnight tonight, so grab a new Paperwhite or Scribe at their lowest prices yet
Prime Day 2025 is coming to an end at midnight tonight (Monday, July 14), and I know from experience that all the discounts on Amazon devices will end with it. So you don’t have long to grab one of the company’s most popular gadgets – a Kindle ereader – two of which are down to an all-time low price.
The Paperwhite and Scribe represent the height of Amazon’s range of Kindle ereaders – the Paperwhite is faster and larger than the standard Kindle, while the Scribe doubles as a notepad with an included stylus. If you want to churn through a ton of ebooks, we recommend both these devices, along with Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription which we’ve outlined below. Or, if you’re interested in other Prime Day discounts, check out our live blog where we’re following the best deals on a wide range of tech.
The 2024 Paperwhite remains the best Kindle you can get. Its E Ink Carta 1300 screen is fantastic with very good contrast and sharpness, page turns are quick and we gave it 4 stars in our review.
More interested in the standard Kindle? That’s currently AU$177 (was AU$199) but the larger Paperwhite is arguably the better buy.
With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches and brainstorm like a pro with the Kindle Scribe’s large screen and included stylus. You can even write in margins of books. This is the complete package if you want an ereader and a digital journal and its screen is arguably the best in the business. We gave it 4 stars in our review.
Want the 32GB Kindle Scribe? That’s currently AU$479 (was AU$679).
If you’re thinking of picking up a new Kindle ereader, then we’d recommend subscribing to Kindle Unlimited while you’re at it, to add great value to your purchase with access to a massive selection of ebooks.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited: three months free
Kindle Unlimited is a great service if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audiobooks, too, though don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible. After the three-month free period, Kindle Unlimited costs AU$13.99 p/m.
Your options aren’t limited to Kindles when it comes to sophisticated ereaders, and indeed there are plenty of other capable gadgets on sale for Amazon Prime Day that could fulfil your ebook needs. Here are some alternatives:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi / 64GB): AU$237 (was AU$379)
- Boox Tablet Go Color 7 Gen II (Wi-Fi / 64GB): AU$351.20 (was AU$439)
- Kobo Libra Colour: AU$349.38 (was AU$379.99)
- Boox Go 10.3 ePapier (Wi-Fi / 64GB): AU$674 (was AU$749)
- Apple iPad Air (M2 / Wi-Fi + Cellular / 1TB): AU$1,529 (was AU$2,129)
Yes, you can use tablets like an iPad to read books – you can either download the Kindle app to access your library or install a third-party reading app.
If you are purchasing a Kindle this Prime Day sale, there’s one thing to note: none of the 2024 Kindles have Bluetooth support in Australia, so there’s no Audible support any more on them. If that’s not an issue, the best Kindles are definitely worth it.
You might also like...
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.