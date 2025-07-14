Last chance: save up to AU$200 off top Kindle ereaders before Prime Day ends

Prime Day 2025 is coming to an end at midnight tonight (Monday, July 14), and I know from experience that all the discounts on Amazon devices will end with it. So you don’t have long to grab one of the company’s most popular gadgets – a Kindle ereader – two of which are down to an all-time low price.

The Paperwhite and Scribe represent the height of Amazon’s range of Kindle ereaders – the Paperwhite is faster and larger than the standard Kindle, while the Scribe doubles as a notepad with an included stylus. If you want to churn through a ton of ebooks, we recommend both these devices, along with Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription which we’ve outlined below. Or, if you’re interested in other Prime Day discounts, check out our live blog where we’re following the best deals on a wide range of tech.

If you’re thinking of picking up a new Kindle ereader, then we’d recommend subscribing to Kindle Unlimited while you’re at it, to add great value to your purchase with access to a massive selection of ebooks.

PRIME-EXCLUSIVE DEAL Amazon Kindle Unlimited: three months free

Kindle Unlimited is a great service if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audiobooks, too, though don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible. After the three-month free period, Kindle Unlimited costs AU$13.99 p/m.

Your options aren’t limited to Kindles when it comes to sophisticated ereaders, and indeed there are plenty of other capable gadgets on sale for Amazon Prime Day that could fulfil your ebook needs. Here are some alternatives:

Yes, you can use tablets like an iPad to read books – you can either download the Kindle app to access your library or install a third-party reading app.

If you are purchasing a Kindle this Prime Day sale, there’s one thing to note: none of the 2024 Kindles have Bluetooth support in Australia, so there’s no Audible support any more on them. If that’s not an issue, the best Kindles are definitely worth it.