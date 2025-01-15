Audible is practically free for three months right now - here's how to get 85% off

The new year isn't a typical time for Audible deals but I've just spotted a superb promotion for our readers in both the US and UK.

Right now, the service offers an 'extended free trial' of sorts with three months of Audible Plus for just $0.99 per month in the US and just £0.99 in the UK.

While not technically an Audible free trial since you're paying a small amount per month, with this deal you unlock the full Audible Plus service. That means you get unlimited access to a library of over 11,000 titles, a 30% discount on the Audible Store, and one free book token per month.

Considering the Audible Plus subscription usually costs $14.95 / £7.99 per month, you save a decent amount of money here. This deal is so good, in fact, that it almost matches last year's Black Friday promotion. It's only missing a $20 coupon - otherwise, it's the same.

Get three months of Audible for cheap

Audible Premium Plus Membership: was $14.95/month now $0.99/month at Audible

Audible is Amazon's main digital storefront for audiobooks. Its Premium Plus Membership offers unlimited access to over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus library plus a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store. While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. Note that the subscription will automatically roll over to full price when your initial promotion period is up. In the UK: £7.99 £0.99/month at Audible UK

As with most Audible deals, this particular promotion is aimed at both new and returning customers. If you signed up for a similar deal over Prime Day or another sales event last year, then you may find that you won't be able to do so again. Sometimes these Audible deals are a little finicky - you may have to log in to your existing account to see the promotion, for example.

Generally speaking, while this deal isn't groundbreaking it is well worth considering if you're an audiobook fan. Audible deals tend to pop up around Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day in mid-July but they are often rare at other times of the year.