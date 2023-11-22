Amazon's note-taking Kindle Scribe gets its biggest discount yet for Black Friday

One of the best times to pick up a Kindle ereader would be during the Amazon Black Friday sale, and that's especially true now as all the new models now have rather premium price tags.

And the most expensive of them is the Amazon Kindle Scribe, with a starting RRP of AU$549. To be fair, it's worth it if you want what we think is the best ereader for the most luxurious reading experience. We'll also throw in the fact that's arguably the best e-ink screen to write on too.

So when it gets a discount, you need to take note (sorry, but pun totally intended).

The 16GB Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen is discounted by 20% on Amazon right now, down to AU$437, which beats the previous best price of AU$439 by a smidge. Not only is that the lowest price we've seen for the Kindle Scribe since it launched, the base model is also now the cheapest 10-inch note-taking ereader that I know of.

Kindle Scribe (16GB) with Basic Pen | AU$549 AU$437 on Amazon (save AU$112) AU$112 off is better than what we saw during the second Prime Day sale in October by AU$2 – good value if you want a 10-inch ereader that is our pick of the best ereader with the most luxurious experience. This is the base model, featuring 16GB of onboard storage and ships with the Basic Pen, and Amazon has been slowly and steadily improving its writing features. You also have the option to upgrade to 32GB or 64GB storage options with the Premium Pen, all scoring a AU$112 saving as well.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle | from AU$566.90 (up to 16% off) If you're going to be doing serious writing with the Kindle Scribe, it's worth investing in the Essentials Bundle. This throws in a folding folio case in either fabric or leather – it will also work as a stand – plus a power adaptor. While we think the latter isn't particularly important, you can save upwards of AU$100 with an Essentials Bundle. Prices vary depending on the folio cover and the model of the Scribe you opt for.

The Kindle Scribe is much more than your average Kindle. It comes with a stylus for writing, and Amazon has a section of the Kindle Store devoted to books in which you can write. You can also add handwritten sticky notes to any book in your Kindle library.

We were a little disappointed when we did our Amazon Kindle Scribe review after it was launched in September 2022 as the writing features didn't compare well to what we'd seen on the Kobo Elipsa or any of the Onyx Boox writing tablets. Now, though, those features have been fleshed out a little, making the Kindle Scribe a truly competitive note-taking ereader.

For teachers and students, the Kindle Scribe would be a fantastic tool, except that it normally costs almost as much as an Apple iPad. With this discount, it's only a bit more expensive than a fancy ereader, and worth considering if you want to stay organised while you read.

You can forgo paper notebooks entirely and go digital, thus doing your bit for the planet too.

Other Black Friday Kindle deals

Is the Kindle Scribe overkill for your needs? If you want a simpler ereader, there are options below at different price points.

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) | AU$269 AU$217 on Amazon (save AU$52) Unlike the Kindle Scribe, the Paperwhite sadly doesn't get a great discount. We've seen it drop to AU$179 previously, so this AU$52 discount is a little disappointing. The latest model has a 6.8-inch E Ink screen and great battery life so you can read for longer between charges. Adjustable warm light and waterproofing are also on board, along with a decent 16GB of internal storage.

Kindle Oasis (8GB) | AU$429 AU$297 (save AU$132) There was a time when we considered the KIndle Oasis the ultimate in ereaders but it's now been usurped by the Kindle Scribe. Despite being long in the tooth, this 7-inch Kindle is still a pretty solid choice, with its metal chassis and page-turn buttons. We just wish it was cheaper this Black Friday as the previous record-low price was AU$279.

Kindle (2022) | AU$179 AU$157 (save AU$22) Another disappointing Kindle offer from Amazon, but the base model still the most affordable Kindle you can get during Black Friday. The 6-inch ereader has undergone quite the transformation from its previous iterations, now also available in a denim blue chassis, with 300ppi screen resolution and a faster performance. There's a dark mode available, plus 16GB of storage. There's still no waterproofing though.