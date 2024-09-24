Early Prime Day deal: Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for its cheapest price yet

While this year's second Amazon Prime Day sale is slated for October 8 and 9, the retailer has early deals you can shop right now, including the best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet. The tablet is on sale for $59.99, which is a massive 54% discount and a record-low price.



Amazon tablets incorporate ads into their lock screens by default. The cheapest version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is the ad-supported one with 64 GB of storage. The ad-free tablet costs $144.99 at full price, but that's also nearly half off at $74.99. It's well worth the extra $15 if you want to avoid ads. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet also sometimes has a 32 GB version in stock, but it isn't a part of this limited-time deal. It currently comes in black and denim (blue) colors.

Today's best Amazon tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) is the latest version of the Fire HD 8 tablet with an improved processor and 32 or 64 GB of storage. It's a cheap, durable tablet that lasts up to 13 hours, juggling simple tasks like browsing the web or watching videos. It integrates well with Amazon services and includes a headphone jack, an expandable memory slot, and a show mode that works well in a smart home. The default Fire HD 8 tablet has lock screen ads, but you can get the ad-free version for just $15 more right now.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 works best as a device for streaming on the go, using Amazon services, or managing a smart home. In its Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), TechRadar admits that the jump from its predecessor isn't too drastic despite the improved performance. It's loaded with Amazon services, includes a headphone jack and expandable memory slot, and the show mode makes it a smart home display in addition to its standard usage as a tablet.

The updated Fire HD 8 processor runs about 30% faster than the previous generation with 2 GB of RAM. It's also thinner and lighter, yet twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). You can use it for up to 13 hours to read ebooks, browse the web, and watch videos. The Fire HD 8 can stream or download your favorite shows from services like Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

Amazon has a whole catalog of tablets. For more information, see our list of the best Amazon Fire tablets and best cheap tablets of 2024.