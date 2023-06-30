How to watch WWE Money In The Bank: live stream Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs The Usos, PPV, TV channel

Watch WWE Money In The Bank live stream

WWE Monday In The Bank 2023 takes over London's O2 Arena! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock for $4.99. In the UK, it's a £15 BT Sport PPV. In Australia, Binge has a WWE Money In The Bank live stream. Use our favorite wrestling VPN to unblock your local stream from abroad, if you're travelling. Full WWE Money In The Bank streaming and TV info below.

Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023: preview

While WWE's annual Money In The Bank PPV is usually built around its titular ladder matches, this year sees the ever-developing implosion of The Bloodline take centre-stage.

In what is likely to be the main event of Money In The Bank, Jimmy and Jey Uso will battle their younger brother Solo Sikoa and their cousin Roman Reigns. A saga that has rumbled on for the past several years, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns is finally seeing his Bloodline support system crumble.

Where those titular ladder matches are concerned, Money In The Bank this year offers fresh possibilities where it relates to who may be crowned Mr. or Mrs. MITB. Of course, the winner of these matches earns themselves a guaranteed title shot that they can cash-in at any moment, and the men's Money In The Bank match interestingly features an entire line-up of wrestlers who have never won a World Title. LA Knight and Damian Priest are the favourites to win this content, but they'll have to deal with Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, and a certain Logan Paul if they're to secure the victory. And who knows, does WWE pull the trigger on a Logan Paul win, mainly so that the social media superstar can carry the MITB briefcase around with him for his various public appearances? Crazier things have happened...

In the women's Money In The Bank match, IYO SKY is many people's pick to score the win. Again though, IYO has some stiff competition in the form of Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Bayley - all of whom have won many singles titles over the years - and the increasingly impressive duo of Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark.

While The Bloodline and the Money In The Bank ladder matches are obvious attractions, there's also the small matter of Cody Rhodes taking on Dominik Mysterio. The American Nightmare may be the obvious favourite here, but could Cody's night be ruined by an appearance from Brock Lesnar? We'll have to wait and see.

Elsewhere, three championships will be on the line at Money In The Bank. Firstly, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against a Finn Balor who has displayed a renewed vicious edge in recent weeks. Then there's the dominant presence of Gunther, who will be looking to fend off the challenge of Matt Riddle as the Imperium man puts his Intercontinental Title on the line. We also have Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez stepping up to try and dethrone Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Read on for the full WWE Money In The Bank 2023 card and wrestler list, plus all you need to know about how to watch the WWE Money In The Bank live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023: live stream in the US without cable

Peacock is the exclusive place to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. Peacock costs just $4.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay $10 per month for ad-free coverage. Currently outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to unblock Peacock when travelling overseas. We've tested lots of VPNs and Express is slamming deal. And it's easy to use - info below.

Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WWE Money In The Bank 2023 live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN for WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock for the US.

How to watch Money In The Bank 2023: live stream WWE in Canada

The best place to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Money In The Bank, which gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday. Travelling abroad? Then you can use our favorite VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Money In The Bank coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023: live stream WWE in the UK

BT Sport is showing WWE Money In The Bank 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office 2, where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. Grab some late-night snacks, because the main action gets underway at 8pm BST on Saturday, July 1.

How to watch a WWE Money In The Bank 2023 live stream in Australia

As of 2023, Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 on the streaming service from 5am AEST on Sunday morning. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 14-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Japan: how to watch a WWE Money In The Bank 2023 live stream

In Japan, you can watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 from 4am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023 in India

WWE fans in India can watch WWE Money In The Bank on Sony Ten 1, with the action beginning at 12.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little late for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good wrestling VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 wrestlers

Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Gunther

Matt Riddle

Cody Rhodes

Dominik Mysterio

LA Knight

Damian Priest

Logan Paul

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

Santos Escobar

Butch

Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus

Bayley

IYO SKY

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 card