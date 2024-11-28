How to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour online and stream from anywhere

Watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour online

It's a strange time when a young farmer who appears on TV as the frequently exasperated foil to an elderly fool who has ill-advisedly bought a farm becomes a bestselling author and goes on a sold out tour that is then filmed by Amazon Prime and available to watch across the globe. But that is where we are and The World According To Kaleb: On Tour is the result.

With the show going out on Amazon Prime Video around the world, you can watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour from anywhere with a VPN.

You are not going to learn much from The World According To Kaleb: On Tour other than the fact that Kaleb Cooper hates sheep ("Suicidal morons"), is not fond of goats ("They eat everything - no wonder they taste horrible") and that Jeremy Clarkson is an idiot ("That man does my head in").

This is not homespun rural wisdom that is being preserved as urbanization threatens to takes us away from our connection to the land. It is, rather, a highly successful capitalization upon a moment of fame but, with that in mind, mildly entertaining in its own way.

Here's our guide to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour in the US

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour drops on Friday, November 29 on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

Americans traveling abroad who prefer using their own domestic streamer can use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour from overseas

If you're overseas when you want to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual streams from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the very best VPN you can get right now for privacy, streaming and ease-of-use.

Use a VPN to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour online when overseas:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your domestic streaming service and watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour streams as if you were back at home

How to watch The World According To Kaleb: On Tour everywhere else

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour is available to watch on Amazon's Prime Video platform. Note that it lands on Prime a day after the US release, so Friday, July 19. You can live stream the show on Amazon Prime Video on the website and on its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs. Not a subscriber? Amazon Prime costs £8.99/CA$9.99/AU$9.99 per month or £95/CA$99/$AU79 per year, and – as well as Those About to Die – you get access to Amazon's full streaming library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders in the UK and numerous other perks. Plus, new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the Prime Video catalog and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from home but still want to watch this on your Prime Video account? Download and install a VPN to watch as if you were back at home if you find that the streams are geo-blocked.

The World According To Kaleb: On Tour trailer