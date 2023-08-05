How to watch SummerSlam 2023: live stream WWE PPV online from anywhere

SummerSlam live stream

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is being held at Ford Field in Detroit this Saturday! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock ($5.99 a month). It's a TNT Sports PPV in the UK, while Binge has the SummerSlam live stream in Australia. Use a good VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere. Full SummerSlam streaming and TV info below.

SummerSlam preview

One of the biggest wrestling shows of the year, SummerSlam boasts a huge card that features several title bouts and the wrestling return of social media sensation Logan Paul. Will we see titles changing hands? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

The headline bout is the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship. A no-disqualification contest, Reigns is not only trying to keep his title but also his status as the Tribal Chief, with his Bloodline faction now consisting of just himself, Solo Sikoa and advisor Paul Heyman.

Jey Uso and his twin brother Jimmy have left the group and become firm favourites with the fans. Could Jey be the man to finally end the title reign of his cousin? You'll find out when you watch SummerSlam 2023.

Aside from the Bloodline storyline, there are plenty of exciting matches on the card, with Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight title against Judgement Day leader Finn Balor. The hugely popular Cody Rhodes is also out to prove his title credentials as he faces the Beast, Brock Lesnar.

Two more SummerSlam title defences that are absolute must-watches are when Asuka attempts to retain her Women’s title in a triple threat against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, while the dominant Gunther defends his Intercontinental belt against Drew McIntyre.

There’s also the highly-anticipated bout between high-flyer Ricochet and Logan Paul and a grudge match between former friends Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Finally, there’s the Battle Royale which will see numerous superstars attempt to eliminate each other by throwing competitors over the top rope. We’re not sure exactly who will compete, but don’t be surprised to see LA Knight make an appearance…YEAH!

Read on for full details of this WWE PPV, including the card, schedule, timings and how to watch SummerSlam 2023 live streams cheaply – and from anywhere.

Watch a SummerSlam live stream in the U.S.

Peacock is the exclusive place to watch SummerSlam and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. Peacock costs just $5.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay $12 per month for ad-free coverage. Outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to access Peacock when travelling overseas.

Watch SummerSlam from outside your home country

You'll be able to watch SummerSlam live streams from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a Summerslam live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for SummerSlam 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock for the US.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream WWE in Canada

The best place to watch SummerSlam in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream SummerSlam coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch SummerSlam: live stream WWE in the UK

TNT Sports is showing SummerSlam in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month.

How to watch a SummerSlam live stream in Australia

SummerSlam will be shown on Binge in Australia. (The Australian version of WWE Network recently merged with Binge, which is owned by Foxtel.) Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. There's also a free 14-day trial.

Japan: how to watch a SummerSlam live stream

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9.30am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE SummerSlam via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a good WWE vpn to unblock WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

How to watch a SummerSlam live stream in India

WWE fans in India can tune into SummerSlam on Sony Ten 1, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too. Use a VPN to unblock WWE streams when visiting other countries.

SummerSlam 2023 full card & schedule