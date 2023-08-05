Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream: how to watch boxing online – non-PPV, prices, fight time, full card

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream

You can find a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday's 10-round clash at the American Airlines Center. The latest influencer boxing showdown is a PPV in many countries, but not everywhere. Full details on how to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live streams just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, August 5 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz ring walk time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: preview

Eleven months ago, Nate Diaz was earning the second Performance of the Night bonus of his career as a UFC headliner. Now, he's about to make his boxing debut against the king of celebrities-turned-fighters, Jake Paul.

The fact that "Problem Child" has landed this bout despite losing his last fight to Tommy Fury shows that he's not going away anytime soon. If anything, that clash may have served to strengthen Paul's credentials as a viable pro. He knocked the British boxer to his knees in the 8th, and the subsequent split decision that went in Fury's favour wasn't entirely convincing.

It was the first setback of Paul's fledgling new career, which has already done untold damage to the respective legacies of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. Unlike those three, however, Diaz isn't long over the hill and hankering to hear the roar of the crowd one last time – he just wants an excuse to dish out a beating.

Diaz saw out his UFC contract in style in September, declining to put pen to an extension before scoring a bonus-worthy 4th-round submission of Tony Ferguson. Since then, however, the 38-year-old has made headlines for his involvement in scrapes outside the arena.

There's little doubt what the outcome would be if this fight was taking place on the streets or in the octagon. In the ring though, where Paul has showed surprising prowess, it's much more difficult to call.

The main card starts at 8pm ET / 1am BST. The Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 4am BST. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream from any location.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz all over the world. It's a PPV affair in many countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (more on this below). However, viewers in select countries can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz with nothing more than a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive in many places. In Germany and Spain, for instance, a DAZN subscription currently costs €24.99 a month if you sign up for a year, or €29.99 for a rolling monthly deal. Travelling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access you local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz from anywhere:

Watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and South America

You'll have to subscribe to DAZN and pay a PPV fee to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in many places, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand. A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, and you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. It's a similar picture in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, and the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV price is set at CA$59.99 on top. DAZN costs £9.99 per month in the UK, with the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV priced at £14.99, while viewers in Ireland will have to pay €19.99 for a subscription and €19.99 for the PPV. For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at AU$34.99, and for those in New Zealand, it's NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing NZ$34.99. Note: If you're in Argentina, Chile or Colombia you need to download the DAZN app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and sign up from there, rather than via a web browser.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz full card

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano (c) vs Heather Hardy – IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO featherweight titles

William Silva vs Ashton Sylve – Lightweight

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens – Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs Shadasia Green – Women's super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran – Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs Kevin Newman II – Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs Noel Cavazos – Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs CJ Hamilton – Super lightweight