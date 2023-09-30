Canelo vs Charlo live stream: how to watch boxing online

2023's most anticipated boxing event, super-middleweight champ Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs light-middleweight champ Jermell Charlo, takes place in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 30). Get the popcorn ready; it's the battle of the undisputed!

Canelo vs Charlo start time and date The action takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30 (early Sunday morning for dan in the UK and Europe) The main card starts at 1am BST / 8pm ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at around 4am BST / 11pm ET.

Fight night preview: Canelo vs Charlo

Boxer-cum-Mexican-folk-hero Canelo looks to have silenced the doubters that emerged following his a defeat by Dmitry Bicol in May of last year.

The 33-year-old comes into this fight aiming for a third title defence in a row after recovering from the Bicol loss with a win over old rival Gennady Golovkin last September and a points win over British fighter John Ryder in May.

Charlo, who has weighed in a a career-high 167.4 lbs (the same as Canelo), has meanwhile elected to move up two weight classes to face the Mexican instead of completing an ordered defence of his WBO championship against Tim Tszyu.

The 33-year-old American became undisputed champ at 154 lbs after a stunning TKO of Brian Castano back in May and is looking to push on.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a free Canelo vs Charlo live stream from anywhere and the full card.

FREE Canelo vs Charlo live stream

Yes, Mexicans can watch the big fight FREE...

Most countries are stuck with PPV or subscription options for the Canelo vs Charlo fight.. but not Mexico! You can watch a Canelo vs Charlo free live stream on Azteca 7. Obviously, this is a Mexico-only stream and you will find it to be blocked if you try to watch from elsewhere. However, a VPN can solve that... Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Canelo vs Charlo free on Azteca 7 from abroad. We've tested the best VPNs, so check out our tips below...

Top tip: watch Canelo vs Charlo from abroad with ExpressVPN

If you're abroad, your usual Mexican stream – or local coverage – will be geo-blocked. It's easily unlocked, however, with a nifty app called a VPN, which dials you back into your home country.

It allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. You should be up and running in minutes.

How to use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Charlo anywhere:

It's super-easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Mexico'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, Azteca 7 - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in Mexico.

Watch Canelo vs Charlo all around the world

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream: how to watch the fight with the US PPV

The Canelo vs Charlo fight is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the US, with the PPV priced at $84.99. That ain't cheap. Live coverage of the event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday evening, while the Crawford and Spence ring walks are expected to take place at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Watch Canelo vs Charlo on Showtime PPV ($84.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more. Mexican national in the States? No need to shell out on the PPV to watch the fight. You can sign up to a VPN to watch Canelo vs Charlo FREE on Azteca 7!

How to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream in the UK and Ireland

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Charlo fight in the UK, and unlike some regions, you don't need to pay for a PPV to watch it. Boxing fans can watch the fight with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive at a knockdown price of £9.99 a month (in Ireland it is priced at €7.99 a month). That gets you at least 16 Matchroom UK promoted fights promised a year. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here. Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access your regular DAZN coverage when travelling abroad.

Kayo Sports | Canelo vs Charlo | AU$39.95

The Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight is scheduled to begin at 10am AEST on Sunday, October 1, with the ring walks expected at around 1pm AEST. The Canelo vs Charlo fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$39.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.) Mexican national in Australia? No need to shell out on the PPV to watch the fight. You can sign up to a VPN to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo FREE on Azteca 7, just as you would at home.



Canelo vs Charlo FAQs

Who is Canelo Alvarez? Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is the biggest name in boxing right now, with many expecting the 33-year-old to go down in history as one of the greatest to ever step inside the ring. The Mexican has won 59 of his 62 fights so far, with 39 knockouts, and has gained the nickname of the "Brit Slayer" following a string of victories over British stars including Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding, Liam Smith, Amir Khan, Ryan Rhodes, Matthew Hatton and John Ryder.

Who is Jermell Charlo? Jermell Charlo (not to be confused with his similarly named identical twin brother Jermall who currently holds the WBC middleweight title), is the undisputed junior middleweight champion. The 33-year-old from Lafayette, Louisiana has held the WBC title since 2019 (and previously from 2016 to 2018), the WBA (Super), IBF and Ring magazine titles since 2020, and the WBO title since 2022.

Canelo vs Charlo latest odds: who is the favorite to win? The bookies are backing Alvarez to make another successful title defence in Vegas on Saturday, with the Mexican's odds hovering around the 2/9 mark, while Charlo comes in at around 10/3 to pull off the biggest victory of his career. You'll get around 16/1 for the draw.

Canelo vs Charlo: which fighter has the better record? Canelo's last fight was a home turf victory over John Ryder back in May, which saw Alvarez's claim a hard-fought unanimous decision win with scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 120-107 . Jermell Charlo's last appearance in the ring came all the way back in May last year, with the American knocking out Brian Castano in their brutal rematch fight to take the Argentine's belt and become the undisputed 154-pound champ.

Who is on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo full card? Alongside the much anticipated main event featuring Canelo Alvarez against Jarmell Charlo, the bill also see a WBC interim welterweight title between Cuban veteran Yordenis Ugas and current WBC Continental Americas welterweight belt holder Mario Barrios.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Jermell Charlo (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF super-middleweight titles)

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios (WBC interim welterweight title)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin (super-welterweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz (middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander (heavyweight)

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano (super-lightweight)

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood (middleweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues (light-heavyweight)

Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores (super-featherweight)

Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera (super-featherweight)

