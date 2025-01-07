Sony announces Last of Us Season 2 release month, Horizon Zero Dawn film, Ghost of Tsushima anime and more at CES 2025

The Last of Us season 2 is dropping in April

Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 are getting film adaptations

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is becoming an anime

CES is usually the hub of new technology, but Sony took the opportunity to make CES 2025 the place for some major entertainment announcements that are sure to excite PlayStation gamers.

The most immediate being that The Last of Us season 2 is landing in April on HBO and Max. No precise release date has been given yet, but we're nevertheless excited that there are just four months to wait until we can catch up with the next stage of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) adventure in the fungal apocalypse.

We also got an update on the Until Dawn film – which is based on Sony's choose-your-own horror adventure game of the same name. Peter Stormare – who’s reprising his role of Dr. Alan J. Hill – appeared on stage via a prerecorded clip to confirm that the film (which is scheduled to land on April 25 this year) will focus on a new plot and cast – or “victims” as he described them. There was some uncertainty on if the film would be a direct remake of the games, but that now doesn’t seem to be the case.

Then we got a trio of new announcements, starting with Sony’s confirmation we’re getting a film based on Horizon Zero Dawn (one of my favorite games of the past few years). This reimagining will show us Aloy's story of survival in a post-apocalyptic world (Sony loves its dystopias, huh) as she attempts to understand what caused the world’s high-tech society to collapse and be reborn as hunters armed with bows and spears fighting against high-tech animalistic robots.

Much like The Last of Us, we expect this will be a fairly faithful retelling of the Horizon Zero Dawn story based on what Sony has said so far – with a few changes made to suit the new medium – though details are light.

Next up is a Helldivers 2 film. Helldivers 2 took the world by storm in 2024, being the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all time that had millions of players spreading “Managed Democracy” by whatever means necessary. The tongue-in-cheek political satire which underpins the shooter’s gameplay takes heavy inspiration from Starship Troopers and we expect fans of that film and the game alike will enjoy the Helldivers film when it releases.

Finally, Sony revealed that Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends – the multiplayer spin-off based on the base game – is getting an anime adaption that will air exclusively on Sony-owned Crunchyroll.

Beyond an announcement that they're in development, Sony has been light on details for this trio of projects, but we expect plot and release info will be revealed in due course.