Everything leaving Netflix in March 2025 – catch Sixteen Candles, Mad Max: Fury Road, and more before they're gone

It's time for Netflix's monthly changeover! You can read everything new on Netflix in March 2025, but the platform is once again removing a handful of titles. But don't you worry, you won't be saying goodbye to a lot of movies as Netflix, as usual, has kept it short and sweet this month.

One of the better things about its monthly clean-out is that the best Netflix movies are, more often than not, untouched. While the same can be applied to its March list, some of our favorites – including Inception (2010), Still Alice (2014), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – have limited time left on one of the best streaming services.

There's only a matter of days left to catch these so, as I'd always suggest, it's best to act fast to avoid disappointment. But don't let that put you down, as Netflix is making up for its lost movies and shows with even more titles that are brand new to the platform – I have my eye set on Saoirse Ronan drama The Outrun (2024).

Everything leaving Netflix in March 2025

Leaving on March 1

21 Bridges (movie)

A Haunted House (movie)

A Haunted House 2 (movie)

Aloha (movie)

Blended (movie)

Cinderella Man (movie)

Due Date (movie)

Free State of Jones (movie)

Green Lantern (movie)

In the Heart of the Sea (movie)

Inception (movie)

Legends of the Fall (movie)

Little (movie)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (movie)

Oblivion (movie)

Scooby-Doo (movie)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (movie)

Seven Years in Tibet (movie)

Sixteen Candles (movie)

Stand by Me (movie)

Still Alice (movie)

The Angry Birds Movie (movie)

The Other Guys (movie)



Leaving on March 2

Ravenous (movie)



Leaving on March 15

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (movie)



Leaving on March 16

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Walk Among the Tombstones (movie)



Leaving on March 23

The Machine (movie)



Leaving on March 24

Oldboy (movie)



Leaving on March 25

No Escape (movie)



Leaving on March 27

Happy! seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Leaving on March 30

Godzilla vs. Kong (movie)

Mad Max: Fury Road (movie)



Leaving on March 31

The Windsors seasons 1-3 (TV show)