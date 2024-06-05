Netflix is leaving your older Apple TV

Netflix will soon discontinue support for second- and third-generation Apple TV devices. This news comes from a recent email that’s being sent to users informing them of the change.

There appears to be some confusion online about whether this means the app will no longer work or if the company will simply stop updating the software. However, the email from the platform seemingly implies the latter. And according to a Netflix Help Center page, it’s a complete shutdown since the service will no longer be available after July 31, 2024.

The company says it’s ending support to ensure the “best possible Netflix viewing experience,” and we think it’s probably because the hardware is pretty old. The second-generation Apple TV came out 13 years ago, at the time of this writing and Apple even considers it and the third-generation model “vintage products.”

Both the second- and third-generation Apple TVs predate the release of tvOS and don’t have access to the App Store. Instead, as 9To5Mac points out, the hardware was released with an accompanying set of “pre-installed apps."

Over the years, other services have ended support for early Apple TV hardware. Google pulled the plug on the YouTube app in 2021, and Crunchyroll did the same thing a couple of years ago. If you think about it, it’s surprising Netflix stayed around for as long as it did when so many of its contemporaries have already left.

Time for an upgrade

All models launched after the third generation, like the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, are unaffected by this decision. Meaning you can keep watching Netflix without any issues. The older displays will continue to work, although at a limited capacity, without Netflix and other apps.

So, if you’ve been considering upgrading, now’s a good time to do it. Newer models of the Apple TV 4K have access to a complete App Store and a Siri remote. Alternatively, Roku Streaming devices give you access to Netflix and other services, and at the moment, there are great deals on the necessary hardware.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You will, of course, need a television to go along with a Roku box or any other steamer. So, for recommendations, check out TechRadar’s list of the best TVs for 2024.