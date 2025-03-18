Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025

News
By published

You won't believe how little Hulu is removing this month

A still from the movie She Will
(Image credit: Prime Video)

We're at that stage in the month where we're having to prepare ourselves for the next wave of movies that Hulu will be removing from its catalog.

But it looks like April is shaping up to be frightfully different compared to Hulu's previous lists. It's almost impossible to say but, I think this is the shortest 'leaving' list I've ever seen – and that's across all the best streaming services, not just Hulu.

A mere nine titles are getting the chop from Hulu this month, including seven movies and two documentaries, so it's a pleasure for me to say that Hulu's best movies and best TV shows have gained an extra life with their time on the platform. Have I heard of any of them? Never in my life – that's when you know you're not missing out on much.

But what's more exciting are the brand new movies and shows that are being added to Hulu in April – indeed, we're most excited for the arrival of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, even if we must say our final goodbyes.

Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025

Leaving on April 6

Agnes (movie)

Leaving on April 13

She Will (movie)

Leaving on April 16

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (documentary)

Leaving on April 20

Totally Under Control (documentary)

Leaving on April 24

The Good Neighbor (movie)

Leaving on April 27

Resurrection (movie)

Leaving on April 30

After Everything (movie)
Code Name Banshee (movie)
Stars Fell Again (movie)

You might also like

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz in conversation in Official Competition
Everything leaving Hulu in March 2025
Mia Goth in Mayday
Everything leaving Hulu in January 2025
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer
Everything leaving Hulu in February 2025
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Lucie Zhang and Makita Samba in Jacques Audiard&#039;s Paris, 13th District
3 movies leaving Hulu in January 2025 with over 83% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kill Bill
Everything new on Hulu in February 2025
Latest in Hulu
A still from the movie She Will
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
Hulu's #1 show Paradise has got everyone talking – here are 3 more political thrillers with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser
Alien: Earth: everything we know so far about FX's upcoming Alien TV show coming to Hulu and Disney+
Latest in News
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
More about hulu
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4

Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more

A close up of a xenomorph with Earth reflected on its head in the Alien: Earth TV show teaser

Alien: Earth: everything we know so far about FX's upcoming Alien TV show coming to Hulu and Disney+
Apple Nike Sport Band on block

The Apple Nike Sport Band is the best watch strap I’ve ever used, here’s why
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra
Nvidia GTC 2025: New Blackwell Ultra GPU series is the most powerful AI hardware yet
Nvidia Isaac GROOT N1
“The age of generalist robotics is here" - Nvidia's latest GROOT AI model just took us another step closer to fully humanoid robots
TeamGroup D500R ISD WORM SD card
This SD card is the spiritual child of the CD-ROM (and the DVD-ROM) as it can only be written on once
Steve Martin and John Mulaney during the “50th Monologue” sketch on February 16, 2025
Forget Netflix, I tuned into Peacock to watch the SNL 50 special and it went off without a hitch – here’s why it’s built for live-streaming
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week
Helly and Mark standing on an artificial hill surrounded by goats in Severance season 2 episode 3
New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good
HP LaserJet 8501x
HP launches world's first printers that can resist quantum computer attacks
Artificial intelligence India
Zoom launches AI Companion 2.0 with a major agent focus
handmaid&#039;s tale season 4
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Canon EOS R6 Mark II camera on a magenta / blue background with radar overlay
Canon EOS R6 Mark III: 5 huge upgrades the rumored full-frame camera could have – and needs