Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
You won't believe how little Hulu is removing this month
We're at that stage in the month where we're having to prepare ourselves for the next wave of movies that Hulu will be removing from its catalog.
But it looks like April is shaping up to be frightfully different compared to Hulu's previous lists. It's almost impossible to say but, I think this is the shortest 'leaving' list I've ever seen – and that's across all the best streaming services, not just Hulu.
A mere nine titles are getting the chop from Hulu this month, including seven movies and two documentaries, so it's a pleasure for me to say that Hulu's best movies and best TV shows have gained an extra life with their time on the platform. Have I heard of any of them? Never in my life – that's when you know you're not missing out on much.
But what's more exciting are the brand new movies and shows that are being added to Hulu in April – indeed, we're most excited for the arrival of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, even if we must say our final goodbyes.
Everything leaving Hulu in April 2025
Leaving on April 6
Agnes (movie)
Leaving on April 13
She Will (movie)
Leaving on April 16
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (documentary)
Leaving on April 20
Totally Under Control (documentary)
Leaving on April 24
The Good Neighbor (movie)
Leaving on April 27
Resurrection (movie)
Leaving on April 30
After Everything (movie)
Code Name Banshee (movie)
Stars Fell Again (movie)
